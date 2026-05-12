May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Online resources are available to learn about the contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander individuals and communities.

To receive this information in another language, please email colist@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Commissioners have proclaimed May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Boulder County. Residents are encouraged to learn about the culture and contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, and to commit themselves to creating an environment free of bias, exclusion, and harassment.

Online Resources

The Louisville Public Library librarians recommend the following books, which are available in libraries throughout Boulder County and to borrow as e-books using a library card:

The Smithsonian Museum of American History website and the Smithsonian Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month website include online resources, including videos and articles related to the featured exhibit, How Can You Forget Me: Filipino American Stories. The Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center Learning Lab also includes online exhibits and learning resources for all ages.

The History Colorado website has a collection of oral histories and articles, including an online exhibit about Camp Amache, Amache: Remembering the Wrongful Imprisonment of Japanese Americans.

Heritage and Identity Months

In January, the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to awareness and heritage months. The commissioners emphasized that Boulder County will continue to celebrate the contributions of the diverse groups that make our county strong, successful, and resilient – while acknowledging that the history of these groups is American history and includes both successes and tragedies.

As outlined in the commissioners’ Proclamation Recognizing 2026 Heritage and Identity Months in Boulder County, heritage months recognize and celebrate the contributions of underrepresented groups, and help people understand their own identities. They enable us to honor the achievements and contributions of groups whose histories are often absent from traditional narratives of U.S. history or misrepresented altogether.

Heritage and identity-based months teach people about the histories and cultures of different groups, help people understand their own cultures and identities, encourage people to appreciate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Boulder County, Colorado, and the United States, and prompt people to reflect on past struggles and successes.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy