Landmarks Lit for NYS Public Workforce

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring May 3-9 Public Service Recognition Week in New York State. Governor Hochul further directed 16 state landmarks to be lit dark blue on Friday, May 8 in recognition of New York’s public workforce and their contributions at the local, state and federal levels.

“Here in New York, we value public service and honor the dedication and hard work of New York’s incredible public service workerforce,” Governor Hochul said. “Each and every day, hundreds of thousands of public workers in the Empire State provide critical services that we depend on, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to moving New York forward.

These 16 New York State landmarks will be lit dark blue on Friday, May 8 in appreciation of Public Service Recognition Week: