NEBRASKA, May 8 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

USDA Provides Loan Assistance to Counties Due to Drought

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) will provide much-need loan assistance to farmers who are in counties impacted by drought.

The disaster declaration applies to three primary counties and 10 contiguous counties, listed below:

Primary: Keya Paha, Logan, Rock

Contiguous: Blaine, Boyd Brown, Cherry, Custer, Holt, Lincoln, Loup McPherson, Thomas

“I appreciate the designation provided through the USDA, as we know that many counties in the central and western part of the state have been under sustained drought conditions,” said Gov. Pillen. “The ability of farmers to access this assistance to help them through this season, will be critical.”

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply. Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with additional information.