Suspects Sought in Northeast Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an Assault with an Attempt to Commit Robbery in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at approximately 6:25 p.m., two juvenile males were riding on bikes when they came up to the victim at the intersection of 4th and A Street Northeast. The suspects demanded belongings from the victims and one suspect brandished a knife. The victims ran and escaped from the suspects before they obtained any property.



The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gk7Km9Ms3w

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26048013