Suspects Sought in an Assault in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who assaulted two victims in Southeast after an argument.

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, at approximately 12:50 a.m., the suspects and the victims were involved in an argument in the 1300 block of Yards Place, Southeast. The argument escalated to an assault when the suspects sprayed one victim with OC spray and stabbed the other victim with a sharp object. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS treated the victim who was sprayed with OC spray on the scene and transported the other victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26073955