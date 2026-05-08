TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Nannie Helen Burrough Parade

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, the Nannie Helen Burrough Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

55th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE

Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue between 50th Street and 56th Street, NE

50th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

55th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE

Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue between 50th Street and 56th Street, NE

50th Street between Foote Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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