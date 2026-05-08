Suspects Arrested in 8th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in an aggravated assault that occurred in March in Southeast.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspects then proceeded to follow the victim, assault the victim again, and flee the scene.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 24-year-old Anthony Ford of Bowie, MD was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Previously, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, pursuant to D.C. Superior Court arrest warrants 31-year-old Ashton Sheppard of Northeast, D.C., 34-year-old Dominequee Dean of Oxon Hill, MD, and 28-year-old Hasan El Hawa of Silver Spring, MD were all arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 26030706

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