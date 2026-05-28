OPAL-RT launches OPAL-RT 4DRIVE, a new division dedicated to advanced simulation for complex autonomous systems

OPAL-RT 4DRIVE Logo

Following the acquisition of 4D-Virtualiz in June 2024, OPAL-RT announces the official launch of OPAL-RT 4DRIVE

The design and validation of perception and control components for autonomous systems are reaching an unprecedented level of complexity.” — Jean Bélanger, President & CTO, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the strategic acquisition of 4D-Virtualiz in June 2024, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES today announces the official launch of OPAL-RT 4DRIVE , a new division bringing together the expertise of OPAL-RT STI (Intelligent Transportation Systems) and 4D-Virtualiz.This division is dedicated to developing solutions for the design and validation of complex autonomous systems – a rapidly growing field where the convergence of autonomy, robotics, and artificial intelligence is redefining industry standards.Accelerating innovation in mobile robotics:In a technological landscape where mobile robotics is gaining momentum, OPAL-RT 4DRIVE positions itself as a key player by offering software and hardware solutions that enable the development, testing, and validation of complete electronic systems prior to field deployment.Jean Bélanger, President and Chief Technology Officer of OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, states:“The design and validation of perception and control components for autonomous systems are reaching an unprecedented level of complexity. They require real-time simulation platforms capable of reproducing interactions between multiple ground and aerial vehicles, as well as with their environment.”This approach is based on integrated multi-domain simulation combining:• Ground and aerial vehicle dynamics• Embedded robotic systems• Advanced sensors (cameras, lidars, radars, etc.)• Artificial intelligence and perception and control systemsA European centre of excellence at the heart of innovation:Based in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (France), the OPAL-RT 4DRIVE division serves as a strategic research and development hub for the OPAL-RT organization.The OPAL-RT 4DRIVE teams contribute to major industrial and scientific projects across Europe and internationally.Hervé Pollart, Managing Director of OPAL-RT 4DRIVE, adds:“We are driven by a vision: to expand the boundaries of what is possible and go beyond the current state of the art. With a start-up mindset, OPAL-RT 4DRIVE transforms curiosity and exploration into drivers of innovation through experimentation and collaboration with teams. As a true incubator of ideas connected to the research community, we explore new directions to imagine and shape tomorrow’s solutions, supported by a strong and ambitious brand.”A unique combination of complementary expertise:OPAL-RT 4DRIVE leverages the complementarity between:• OPAL-RT: recognized expertise in real-time simulation and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL)• 4D-Virtualiz: 10 years of experience in immersive 3D simulation of autonomous systems and complex environmentsOPAL-RT 4DRIVE embodies a clear ambition: to empower engineers to anticipate, validate, and optimize their systems through simulation.In a world of increasing technological complexity, simulation becomes a strategic lever to:• Reduce risk• Accelerate development• Improve performanceAbout OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIESFor over 29 years, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has been a global leader in real-time simulation and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing. Since 1997, OPAL-RT has provided engineers and researchers with accessible, innovative, and customizable simulation technologies, bridging the gap between modelling and real-world applications. By leveraging the power of high-performance computing, OPAL-RT accelerates the development of cutting-edge solutions in the energy, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. The company is currently present in more than 40 countries.About OPAL-RT 4DRIVEOPAL-RT 4DRIVE is a division of OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, formed from the merger of OPAL-RT STI and 4D-Virtualiz, dedicated to real-time simulation of autonomous and robotic systems.It offers an advanced simulation environment for the design, testing, and validation of complex systems, combining vehicles, robotics, and sensors (lidars, radars, cameras).Its solutions, compatible with a wide range of systems and technologies, are used in industries such as mining, defence, agriculture, construction, and autonomous aerial systems, in both digital simulation and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) modes.Connect with OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES at www.opal-rt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.