OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Strengthens Commitment to SimPowerSystems Users with Dedicated New Platform: SPS Software

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, the global pioneer in real-time power grid and power electronic system simulation, proudly announces a new era for the worldwide SimPowerSystems (SPS) community with the upcoming launch of SPS Software this October.This next-generation platform gives engineers, researchers, and educators seamless access to the latest version of SPS, fully aligned with the newest MATLABTM/SimulinkTM releases, ensuring unmatched continuity, performance, and innovation for the users who shape the future of power systems simulation.“We are committed to supporting all loyal SPS users to continue their experience with this essential tool,” said Jean Bélanger, President and Co-founder of OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES. “This new step ensures not only a smooth transition but also lays the foundation for future growth and innovation.”Key details for users:- 100% compatibility with previous SPS version from The MathWorks- Model developed with the new SPS Software from OPAL-RT will remain compatible with the previous version of SPS.- SPS Software releases will be synchronized to Matlab releases ensuring continuous support for our community.- In the early release only, Windows OS will be supported. Over the fall, we will include support for Linux Ubuntu and Matlab Online.Immediate access: Early requests can be submitted via OPAL-RT’s contact form: https://www.opal-rt.com/contact-us/ – a new website will be launched later this fall.Preserving a Legacy, Enabling a FutureSimPowerSystems, originally created more than 30 years ago by Hydro-Québec’s Research Institute (IREQ) and later commercialized by The MathWorks, Inc., has become a global standard in power systems and power electronics. OPAL-RT has always been involved with IREQ SPS development team to integrate its ARTEMIS add-on enabling accurate, stable and parallel real-time simulation of complex systems. OPAL-RT enables use of standard multi-core processors and FPGAs to execute SPS models with time steps as low as 100 nanoseconds.By acquiring the commercialization and development rights of SPS, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES ensures its long-term future and pledges to expand its reach across academia, research, and industry, while honoring its legacy.About OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIESFor more than 28 years, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has been a global leader in real-time simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing. Since 1997, OPAL-RT has provided engineers and researchers with accessible, innovative, and customized simulation technologies, bridging the gap between modeling and real-world applications. By harnessing the power of high-performance computing, OPAL-RT accelerates the development of cutting-edge solutions in energy, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. Today, the company operates in more than 40 countries.Follow OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES at opal-rt.com as well as on LinkedIn , Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

