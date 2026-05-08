The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Sign Agreement to Advance Grid Innovation

Professor Chi-yung Chung and Mr. Pierre-Francois Allaire at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on April 17, 2026. Group photo of attendees at the signing ceremony.

Integrating Industry Experience and Academic Research to Empower the Grid | PolyU and OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Joint Laboratory MoU Signing Ceremony

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Research Centre for Grid Modernisation (RCGM) at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES , a global leader in real-time digital simulation, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 17, 2026 to establish a Joint Laboratory, marking the beginning of a strong collaborative partnership. This partnership combines PolyU's world-class academic strengths in power systems with OPAL-RT's industrial expertise in Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation, advancing cutting-edge research and innovative applications in key areas such as power system stability and control, inverter-based resources, smart grid, and other next-generation power engineering technologies. The collaboration aims to drive the digital and intelligent transformation of grids and contribute to sustainable energy development in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond.The signing ceremony was led by Professor Chi-yung Chung, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Chair Professor of Power Systems Engineering, and Director of the Research Centre for Grid Modernisation (RCGM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), together with Mr. Pierre-François Allaire, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES. Mr. Weihua Wang, General Manager of OPAL RT China, and other representatives from both organizations also attended the ceremony.During the ceremony, Prof. Chung highlighted that Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area are at a pivotal moment in energy transition and grid modernization, presenting substantial opportunities for both academic and industrial advancement. He noted that the partnership with OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES marks an important step in building a robust collaborative framework and expressed PolyU's eagerness to combine expertise from both sides to push the frontiers of real-time simulation and power engineering. Central to this partnership is the establishment of a Joint Laboratory, which will serve as a premier platform for research in areas including HIL simulation and high-fidelity electromagnetic transient modelling. Mr. Allaire remarked that PolyU's forward-looking research vision and world-class capabilities had been truly inspiring, and that the MoU represents more than a formal agreement; it signifies a shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding, exchanging networks, and jointly developing a research framework that will yield fruitful outcomes for both academia and industry.Looking ahead, the Joint Laboratory aims to build a high-level platform integrating advanced research, technology development, and talent cultivation. Moving forward, both parties will actively foster close interactions, leveraging this laboratory to explore new pathways for the high-quality development of the power and energy sectors. Ultimately, this enduring partnership will drive the next generation of zero-carbon, intelligent power grids and shape the future of sustainable energy landscapes.About OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIESFor more than 29 years, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has been a global leader in real-time simulation and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing. Since 1997, OPAL-RT has provided engineers and researchers with accessible, innovative, and customized simulation technologies, bridging the gap between modeling and real-world applications. By harnessing the power of high-performance computing, OPAL-RT accelerates the development of cutting-edge solutions in energy, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. Today, the company operates in more than forty countries.About the Research Centre for Grid Modernisation (RCGM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)The Research Centre for Grid Modernisation (RCGM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) serves as an international research platform dedicated to providing impactful, multidisciplinary research and development of secure, sustainable, and affordable power and energy systems. Taking advantage of Hong Kong's unique position as an international hub, RCGM connects with the power and industrial sectors across mainland China and around the world to foster collaboration and exchange.Connect with OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES at www.opal-rt.com

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