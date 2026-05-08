Maine DOE Update – May 8, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Announces New Interactive Tool for School Staff Use in Health Emergencies

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is pleased to share a new interactive tool designed to assist all school and school administrative unit (SAU) staff in responding quickly, safely, and effectively to emergent injury and illness situations. It contains interactive flowcharts that guide real-time decision-making, helping users to determine the correct course of action when students are injured or become ill at school or during school-sponsored activities—especially when licensed medical personnel are not immediately available. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Windham High School Launches New Career-Connected Learning Program, ‘Student Exploratory Adventures’

Windham High School has launched a hands-on, career-connected learning initiative called “Student Exploratory Adventures” (SEA), made possible through funding from the Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative’s (C3) Sunshine Mini-Grant Program. | More

The 4th Door: A Student-Centered Approach to Alternative Education in Ellsworth

At Ellsworth High School, the alternative education program known as “4th Door” is built on a simple but powerful belief: Students succeed when they feel seen, supported, and connected. Through a personalized and flexible approach, this program helps students reach their unique potential while contributing to their learning community. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE to Offer School Finance Regional Trainings in the Summer of 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) School Finance Team is pleased to announce a series of in-person regional training sessions to be offered throughout the summer of 2026. School and school administrative unit (SAU) staff engaged in financial operations, compliance, and program administration are encouraged to attend. This includes, but is not limited to, superintendents, business managers, finance staff, and special education administrators. | More

From Ideas to Impact: Early Learning Solutions Lab CoP Expands Through 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is continuing a monthly Early Learning Solutions Lab Community of Practice (CoP) as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Maine’s mixed delivery system for early childhood education. | More

Webinar Opportunity for Maine School Leaders: Preparation Saves Lives – Strengthening Your School’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention Protocols

In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA), the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), the Maine Department of Education (DOE), and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Maine have collaborated to provide a webinar, “Preparation Saves Lives – Strengthening Your School’s Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention Protocols,” scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 9-10 a.m. This webinar is intended for school leaders, including superintendents, principals, and members of comprehensive health and safety planning teams (sometimes referred to as crisis management teams). | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.