Governor Abbott Adds Coastal Communities To Severe Weather Disaster Declaration

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Announces Additional Joint SBA Preliminary Damage Assessments

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he updated the state’s disaster declaration for severe weather to include two coastal communities impacted by severe storms that caused impacts to homes and businesses in the region. The counties added to the Governor’s declaration are Victoria and Calhoun. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

"Texas is assisting our coastal communities as they recover from the impacts of severe storms," said Governor Abbott. "This updated disaster declaration will help ensure Texans have all resources necessary to rebuild their homes and businesses. With the assistance of our federal partners, Texas will help all those affected to move forward from this severe weather event."

Additionally, the Governor has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners in conducting preliminary damage assessments in coastal communities impacted by recent severe storms and tornadic activity. These assessments will help determine if the state meets the thresholds for additional federal disaster assistance.

Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. When it is safe to do so, affected Texans are urged to report storm damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Submitting a damage report assists state and local officials with assessing the full scale of the disaster and determine what additional resources may be needed for impacted areas. The information provided aids in identifying whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance. Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov for severe weather information.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities affected by severe weather, including: