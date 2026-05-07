Senate Resolution 313 Printer's Number 1711
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1711
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
313
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI,
MAY 7, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 7, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing May 9, 2026, as "National Train Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Train Day" was first established in 2008
to educate the public about the rich history of our nation's
trains as well as the advantages of rail travel; and
WHEREAS, This observation is held annually on the Saturday
closest to May 10, the day that the nation's first
transcontinental railway was completed in 1869 in Promontory,
Utah; and
WHEREAS, Since 1869, the development of rail travel has
revolutionized Pennsylvania, transforming this great
Commonwealth into an industrial powerhouse in the region and the
nation; and
WHEREAS, Rail travel is an essential part of our
transportation infrastructure, helping to reduce congestion on
the roads and in the skies, connecting cities and rural
communities and providing a more environmentally friendly mode
of transportation that contributes to our energy security;
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