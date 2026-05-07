Senate Resolution 313 Printer's Number 1711

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1711

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

313

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI,

MAY 7, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 7, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing May 9, 2026, as "National Train Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Train Day" was first established in 2008

to educate the public about the rich history of our nation's

trains as well as the advantages of rail travel; and

WHEREAS, This observation is held annually on the Saturday

closest to May 10, the day that the nation's first

transcontinental railway was completed in 1869 in Promontory,

Utah; and

WHEREAS, Since 1869, the development of rail travel has

revolutionized Pennsylvania, transforming this great

Commonwealth into an industrial powerhouse in the region and the

nation; and

WHEREAS, Rail travel is an essential part of our

transportation infrastructure, helping to reduce congestion on

the roads and in the skies, connecting cities and rural

communities and providing a more environmentally friendly mode

of transportation that contributes to our energy security;

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