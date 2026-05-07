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Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1712

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - medications; and

WHEREAS, Even mild symptoms of TD can be stigmatizing and

impair physical, social and emotional well-being; and

WHEREAS, Individuals at higher risk of TD include those over

55 years of age, Black individuals, women, individuals with mood

or substance use disorders, individuals with intellectual

disabilities or central nervous system injuries and those with

high cumulative exposure to antipsychotic medications; and

WHEREAS, It is estimated that 800,000 adults in the United

States are living with TD, and approximately 60% of those

individuals remain undiagnosed; and

WHEREAS, The American Psychiatric Association recommends

routine TD screening as part of its clinical practice guideline

for the treatment of patients receiving antipsychotic

medications; and

WHEREAS, Treatments approved by the United States Food and

Drug Administration for TD can provide options for symptom

management and improved quality of life for many individuals

living with TD; and

WHEREAS, TD is often unrecognized and individuals living with

the condition are commonly misdiagnosed, underscoring the

urgency of early screening, detection and intervention; and

WHEREAS, The Senate can raise awareness of TD among the

public, the medical community, patients and care partners;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 4 through

10, 2026, as "Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week" in

Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate underscore the importance of early

detection and intervention to improve outcomes for individuals

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Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1712

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