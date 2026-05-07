Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1712
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - medications; and
WHEREAS, Even mild symptoms of TD can be stigmatizing and
impair physical, social and emotional well-being; and
WHEREAS, Individuals at higher risk of TD include those over
55 years of age, Black individuals, women, individuals with mood
or substance use disorders, individuals with intellectual
disabilities or central nervous system injuries and those with
high cumulative exposure to antipsychotic medications; and
WHEREAS, It is estimated that 800,000 adults in the United
States are living with TD, and approximately 60% of those
individuals remain undiagnosed; and
WHEREAS, The American Psychiatric Association recommends
routine TD screening as part of its clinical practice guideline
for the treatment of patients receiving antipsychotic
medications; and
WHEREAS, Treatments approved by the United States Food and
Drug Administration for TD can provide options for symptom
management and improved quality of life for many individuals
living with TD; and
WHEREAS, TD is often unrecognized and individuals living with
the condition are commonly misdiagnosed, underscoring the
urgency of early screening, detection and intervention; and
WHEREAS, The Senate can raise awareness of TD among the
public, the medical community, patients and care partners;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 4 through
10, 2026, as "Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week" in
Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate underscore the importance of early
detection and intervention to improve outcomes for individuals
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