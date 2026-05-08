JR SNIDER ADDS ELECTRICAL SERVICES
Expansion broadens support for homeowners and businesses across Northern Virginia.
By bringing experienced electrical professionals onto our team, we’re strengthening our ability to serve customers with the same quality and care they already expect.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Snider Water Care & Plumbing today announced the addition of electrical services, expanding the company’s ability to serve homeowners and businesses across the region.
— Abe Zarou, President, JR Snider
Known for its strong reputation in plumbing and water care, JR Snider is broadening its services to better meet customer needs while building on the quality, trust, and responsiveness that have long defined the company.
The expansion includes the addition of Shenandoah Electrical’s experienced team and service capabilities, giving JR Snider a practical and immediate foundation as it enters the electrical space.
“Adding electrical services is a natural next step for JR Snider,” said Abe Zarou, President, JR Snider. “Our customers already trust us with their plumbing and water care needs, and this allows us to serve them in more ways while maintaining the same commitment to quality work, professionalism, and dependable service.”
The move reflects JR Snider’s continued focus on thoughtful growth and on making it easier for customers to rely on one trusted company for more of the services they need.
“We’re building on what already works,” Zarou said. “By bringing experienced electrical professionals onto our team, we’re strengthening our ability to serve customers with the same quality and care they already expect from JR Snider.”
Customers can contact JR Snider now to learn more about available electrical services and scheduling options by calling (540) 687-5232 or visiting their website at www.jrsnider.com.
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About JR Snider
JR Snider Water Care, Plumbing & Electrical, an AllTech Services, Inc. company, is a trusted provider of plumbing, water care, and electrical services in Northern Virginia. Known for quality workmanship, responsive service, and strong customer relationships, the company is committed to delivering dependable solutions for homeowners and businesses.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
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