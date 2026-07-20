Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner William Flachsbart Named to Legal 500’s City Elite (Chicago) for Intellectual Property
The Legal 500 City Elite series highlights standout attorneys at leading regional firms across major U.S. markets.
The Legal 500 City Elite series highlights standout attorneys at leading regional firms across major U.S. markets, including Chicago, New York, D.C., Atlanta, and Charlotte. Placement is based on a combination of factors, including an attorney's experience, recent matters, client base, and subject-matter skill. Wil's Tier 2 ranking places him among Chicago's leading IP litigators, reflecting a strong and well-established practice handling sophisticated intellectual property disputes.
Wil credits this recognition to the relationships he's built with clients and colleagues throughout his career: “I am truly honored to be named to the Legal 500 in recognition of the dedication I bring to my practice every day. This recognition affirms my unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and meaningful results for my clients, whether through successful litigation outcomes or through avoiding unnecessary conflict and finding novel ways to resolve disputes. I am deeply grateful to my clients for their continued trust and to my colleagues whose support makes accomplishments like this possible.”
This achievement adds to DBL's growing presence in the Chicago market and complements the firm's broader legal offerings, which include corporate transactions, data security, artificial intelligence, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth & trust services, and real estate.
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About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how the firm can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
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