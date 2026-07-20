Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner William Flachsbart Named to Legal 500’s City Elite (Chicago) for Intellectual Property

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit www.dbllawyers.com.

Wil Flachsbart, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

The Legal 500 City Elite series highlights standout attorneys at leading regional firms across major U.S. markets.

This recognition affirms my unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and meaningful results for my clients.”
— William Flachsbart, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a leading law firm focused on intellectual property, corporate transactions, and regulatory matters, is proud to announce that Managing Partner William Flachsbart has earned a Tier 2 ranking in the 2026 Legal 500 United States City Elite (Chicago) guide, in the Intellectual Property: Contentious category.

The Legal 500 City Elite series highlights standout attorneys at leading regional firms across major U.S. markets, including Chicago, New York, D.C., Atlanta, and Charlotte. Placement is based on a combination of factors, including an attorney's experience, recent matters, client base, and subject-matter skill. Wil's Tier 2 ranking places him among Chicago's leading IP litigators, reflecting a strong and well-established practice handling sophisticated intellectual property disputes.

Wil credits this recognition to the relationships he's built with clients and colleagues throughout his career: “I am truly honored to be named to the Legal 500 in recognition of the dedication I bring to my practice every day. This recognition affirms my unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and meaningful results for my clients, whether through successful litigation outcomes or through avoiding unnecessary conflict and finding novel ways to resolve disputes. I am deeply grateful to my clients for their continued trust and to my colleagues whose support makes accomplishments like this possible.”

This achievement adds to DBL's growing presence in the Chicago market and complements the firm's broader legal offerings, which include corporate transactions, data security, artificial intelligence, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth & trust services, and real estate.

###

About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how the firm can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+ +1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner William Flachsbart Named to Legal 500’s City Elite (Chicago) for Intellectual Property

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+ +1 703-646-1282 rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
312 E Market Street, Suite F
Leesburg, Virginia, 20176
United States
+1 703-646-1282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and event management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner William Flachsbart Named to Legal 500’s City Elite (Chicago) for Intellectual Property
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Recognized by Chambers & Partners 2026 for Intellectual Property Excellence
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked in the 2026 WTR 1000 Among the World’s Leading Trademark Professionals
View All Stories From This Author