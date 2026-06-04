Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Recognized by Chambers & Partners 2026 for Intellectual Property Excellence
This distinguished recognition reflects DBL's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal services in the intellectual property sector.
The firm's individual achievements further distinguish DBL within the Northern Virginia legal landscape. Partners Thomas Dunlap and Alex Butterman have each been awarded Band 2 individual rankings, an elite distinction that places them among the most highly regarded intellectual property attorneys in the region and speaks to the caliber of their work and client results.
This distinguished recognition reflects DBL's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal services in the intellectual property sector. The Chambers USA Guide ranking is the result of rigorous research that evaluates law firms and attorneys through client feedback, peer recommendations, and case assessments, making it one of the most authoritative benchmarks in the legal industry.
The firm's intellectual property practice spans patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secret litigation, along with patent prosecution and comprehensive IP portfolio management. DBL's attorneys serve clients across a broad range of industries including aerospace, technology, cybersecurity, and government contracting to provide strategic counsel on IP protection, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance.
Thomas Dunlap shared his perspective on this accomplishment: "We are incredibly proud to once again be included in the Chambers and Partners rankings. This achievement is a reflection of the relationships we have built with our clients and the caliber of work our IP team brings to every matter.”
DBL's continued ranking demonstrates the firm's established reputation and expanding influence in this vital practice area, offering comprehensive practice areas including corporate transactions, data security, artificial intelligence, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth & trust services, and real estate.
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About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how the firm can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
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Bow Tie Strategies
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