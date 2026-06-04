When the Hospital Closes, Everything Closes: State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Fiscal Stewards on the Real Cost of Trump's Health Care Cuts - June 4, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

When the Hospital Closes, Everything Closes: State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Fiscal Stewards on the Real Cost of Trump's Health Care Cuts

“With massive cuts to healthcare, hospitals and families are forced to absorb the cost. From rural communities fighting to keep their hospitals open to major health systems serving thousands of Minnesotans every day, these Medicaid cuts threaten the care patients depend on,” said Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Thursday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. CST, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma will join For the Long Term for a press call [RSVP HERE] bringing attention to the Trump administration's cuts to federal health care funding that are forcing rural hospitals to close and leaving millions of Americans without access to critical care.

The Trump administration's Medicaid cuts, rollback of federal health programs and sweeping health care reductions in HR1 have pushed facilities already operating on razor-thin margins past the breaking point. Patients lose access to emergency rooms and primary care, communities lose major employers and states are left holding the bill. These officers are calling on the Trump administration to restore federal health investments and stop a preventable crisis.

What:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha to Warn Trump Administration Cuts Are Closing Hospitals Across the Country

Who:

• Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

• California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

• California Controller Malia Cohen

• Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Thursday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.