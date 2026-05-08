May is Asthma Awareness Month

Asthma affects daily life for many Boston residents, particularly when air quality, housing conditions, and environmental factors contribute to flare-ups and breathing difficulties.

Councilors Pepén, Mejia, and Louijeune introduced a resolution recognizing May as Asthma Awareness Month in the City of Boston.

The resolution describes asthma as a chronic lung disease that causes airways to narrow, swell, and produce extra mucus, making it difficult to breathe, especially when air quality is affected by pollution, allergens, climate changes, and other irritants.

According to the resolution, the American Lung Association estimates that more than 27 million people in the United States live with asthma. While there is no cure, the resolution states that lifestyle choices and climate resiliency policies aimed at reducing pollution can help manage the disease.

The Health of Boston 2023 Asthma Report documented higher asthma prevalence among Black adults compared to White adults, as well as higher rates among adults with lower household incomes and residents living in publicly supported housing. The report further showed that from 2017 through 2021, asthma-related emergency department visit rates declined across all age groups, though higher visit rates remained among Black and Latinx patients than White patients. Residents between the ages of 0 and 17 experienced the highest rates of visits.

The resolution highlights the Boston Public Health Commission’s Asthma Prevention and Control Program, including the Breathe Easy at Home Program and the Boston Asthma Home Visiting Program, which work with City partners to address housing conditions that may trigger asthma flare-ups.

The Council formally recognizes May as Asthma Awareness Month in Boston and states its commitment to working toward clean air across the city.