2026 Legacy Business Award Winners Announced

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the winners of the 2026 Legacy Business Awards, an event that recognizes businesses that have been operating in the City for at least 10 years and contributed to the cultural, historical, and societal fabric of their community or neighborhood. This year’s cohort of 30 businesses represents 18 Boston neighborhoods, and, as a collective, have been in business for over 1,000 years. The awardees received recognition at a ceremony on Monday, June 1, 2026. View photos from the event.

“Our city’s long-standing businesses are foundational to civic life in Boston and for our residents and families,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to celebrate our legacy business awardees and look forward to their continued success, ensuring our communities across neighborhoods are strong, vibrant and welcoming for everyone.”

This is the fourth year of the Legacy Business Program. Awarded businesses are longstanding, independent enterprises that make a strong contribution to the residents, communities, and neighborhoods of Boston. By recognizing and supporting Legacy businesses on an annual basis, the program builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a city for everyone.

This year, the Mayor’s Office of Small Business, located within the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet, received over 2,020 nominations, the most in the history of the program. In total, residents nominated 347 qualified businesses. To be eligible, businesses need to be located in Boston and be in operation at their current location for at least 10 years.

The selection process is robust, with residents submitting nominations that are then reviewed by the City Council and finalists selected by a committee that includes representatives from City departments and Boston Main Streets. Selections were based on application scoring and community support.

“The Legacy Business Award is a cornerstone for a business,” said City of Boston Director of Small Business Aliesha Porcena. “Our longstanding businesses are the foundations of our communities, and we are honored to celebrate their success and longevity. These businesses serve us every day, they give back to their communities every day, and we are thrilled to take a moment to turn the spotlight on them.”

The list of awardees is as follows:

@UNION, Allston

Amanda's Flowers, Brighton

Boston Building Resources, Roxbury

Brewers Fork, Charlestown

Cafe Polonia, South Boston

Caffe Paradiso, North End

Center Cuts Salon and Spa, Roslindale

City Feed and Supply, Jamaica Plain

Club Cafe, Back Bay

Deveney & White Memorials, Dorchester

Devlins Restaurant, Brighton

Fernandez Beauty & Barber Shop, Jamaica Plain

Happy Supermarket, Dorchester

Helados Juli’s, East Boston

Helen’s Leather Shop, Beacon Hill

Interstate Rental Service, Jamaica Plain

Kornfield Pharmacy, Roxbury

Little Panda Early Learning and Care Center, Chinatown

Mission Bar and Grill, Mission Hill

O'Aces Unisex Salon, Roxbury

Phillips Chocolates, Dorchester

Rincon Caribeño, Hyde Park

Robert’s Photo Studio, Mattapan

Roxbury Center for the Performing Arts, Dorchester

Salon 23, South End

Spinelli's, East Boston

The Tip Tap Room, Beacon Hill

Tutto Italiano, Hyde Park

Vargas & Vargas Insurance, Dorchester

West Roxbury School of Dance, West Roxbury

“It was incredibly special to have all of us together to celebrate our family’s amazing business,” said Lise Weller of Helen’s Leather. “Daughter, granddaughters, great granddaughter, manager of 43 years, and even our best customer ever…Cowboy Rob, whose boot collection rivals ours, all together to honor Helen.”

The Office of Small Business is dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs with tools, resources and guidance to successfully start, grow, and build a business in Boston. Through the Office of Small Business, the City seeks to provide support to business owners to enhance their economic impact on our communities. Since 2022, the Office of Small Business has provided over 11,608 hours of one-on-one Technical Assistance for over 530 businesses; funding over 70 storefront signage and facade renovation projects; and streamlining the process and reducing financial barriers for participation in the annual Outdoor Dining program.