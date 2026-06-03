2026 Open Newbury Schedule Announced

During Open Newbury, Newbury Street will be car-free and open to pedestrians only from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the 2026 Open Newbury dates. Since Open Newbury was first piloted in 2016, thousands have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining along the mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. This year’s Open Newbury program will feature the same number of days as last year, including the holiday stroll date that was so successful last year.

During Open Newbury, Newbury Street will be car-free and open to pedestrians only from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5:00 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

“Every year, Newbury Street comes alive as neighbors, shoppers, and visitors enjoy one of our most iconic streets,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m excited to bring back this beloved tradition of opening Newbury Street for strolling for every generation in our community, while creating new opportunities for local businesses to connect with the community and welcome new customers. Thank you to all the local businesses and neighbors whose feedback has helped shape this program.”

“We've seen Open Newbury grow and thrive over the years. Residents and visitors alike get to enjoy one of Boston's most famous streets,” said Nick Gove, Interim Chief of Streets. “We're grateful to the community and our partners for their collaboration on this engaging, vibrant tradition.”

Open Newbury Street will occur on the following days in 2026:

Sunday, July 12

Sunday, July 19

Sunday, July 26

Sunday, August 2

Sunday, August 9

Sunday, August 23

Sunday, September 6

Sunday, September 13

Sunday, September 20

Sunday, October 11

An additional date in December will be announced at a later date in coordination with Holiday activities

The Open Newbury Street dates were selected with consideration to various major events happening this year, including but not limited to Student Move-In Weekend in August and various cultural parades and holidays. In the event of severe weather, Open Newbury will be cancelled by Friday evening and not rescheduled. More details on Open Newbury can be found here.

“I’m thrilled that Open Newbury is returning this year! Our city will be full of energy this summer, and Open Newbury gives residents and visitors a unique way to experience one of Boston’s most iconic streets, home to more than 400 businesses. I hear how much residents look forward to Open Newbury days where they can stroll and support small businesses. Open Newbury transforms the street into a space designed for pedestrians, bringing people together and creating opportunities for community. I look forward to seeing everyone on Newbury Street this summer!” said District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

The continuation of Open Newbury builds on Mayor Wu’s efforts to reimagine our streets and make Boston a home for everyone. Our first two open Newbury events will shut down the road but will not include the event’s regular programming. Residents will still be able to access local businesses in the area. Recently, the Mayor announced the return of Open Streets, a car-free event series that transforms roadways into vibrant, pedestrian-only public spaces during the summer and fall. This year, the City brings Open Streets to Allston-Brighton, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, and Roslindale. More on Open Streets 2026 can be found here.

The City of Boston continues to encourage residents, families and visitors to celebrate this historic summer in ways that reflect the unique character of their own neighborhoods and communities. Earlier this spring, the City launched both the Summer Block Party Grant Program and the Office of Cultural Affairs Mini Grant Program to support community-led celebrations, cultural events, and neighborhood gatherings connected to the summer’s major events. Additionally, a variety of city programs will engage community members and visitors, including the Summer Fitness Series, hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation department and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), which offers a wide range of fitness classes across city parks. These programs are designed to help ensure residents across Boston can celebrate in ways that are meaningful, accessible, and reflective of their communities.

To learn more about summer programming and additional events, visit boston.gov/summer.