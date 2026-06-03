Spark Boston Council Applications Open

Mayor Michelle Wu announced today that applications for the 2026-2027 SPARK Boston Council are now open. SPARK Boston is a volunteer leadership and civic engagement council for Boston residents ages 20 to 35, leading City initiatives for young adults. Applications are due by June 30, 2026.

“SPARK Boston continues to be a powerful bridge between City Hall and the next generation of Boston leaders,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Each year, this Council brings fresh ideas, lived experience, and deep commitment to strengthening our communities. I encourage young adults across our city to apply and help shape the future of Boston.”

Under the direction of the SPARK Boston Director Aidan McDonough, the 2026-2027 Council will create programming and advise Boston's leaders to help the city grow as an inviting, connected, culturally rich, and sustainable home for everyone. Throughout the SPARK Boston Council term, participants hear from key members of the Mayor's administration, leaders within City Hall, and community organizations about topics like climate resilience, education, housing, nightlife, and civic innovation.

"Boston’s strength comes from the voices, experiences, and ideas of ​constituents in every neighborhood. If you are passionate about your community, eager to make a difference, and ready to help shape the future of our city, I encourage you to apply to SPARK Boston​, " said SPARK Boston Director Aidan McDonough. ​"We are looking for young leaders from​ every corner of Boston to bring their perspectives, collaborate with one another, and help create a city that works for everyone. Your voice matters, and this is your opportunity to make it heard."

Past council members have come from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds including public service, media, higher education, and scientific research. The SPARK Council meets on the first Monday of each month. Council members are encouraged to attend one community meeting and one SPARK event or subcommittee meeting a month. Applicants must live in Boston, and be willing to commit 15 hours monthly to the SPARK Boston program. SPARK Boston and its previous iteration ONEin3 have now been serving young adults and the City of Boston for over 18 years.

The 2025-2026 SPARK Council will be continuing their work through the end of their term in August, and have already taken part in several opportunities including volunteering during the Mayor’s inaugural Office Hours, Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing’s Civic Summit, and more. For the past year, they have led and participated in signature programming such as: Neighborhood Socials, which are events designed to bring City staff and local leaders into spaces young people already patronize; Chief Chats, fireside discussions with cabinet leadership; and panel events in collaboration with local organizations, like its “Building a Creative Boston” with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, Downtown Boston Alliance, and Boston Arts Review.

“Participating in SPARK has allowed me to connect with likeminded individuals that are invested in contributing more to their neighborhoods and creating community within the council. With SPARK, I've grown not only as a leader, but also as someone who feels more confident using my voice to advocate for the issues that matter to young people in Boston,” said Justine Morgan, Roxbury resident, current SPARK Boston Council Member. “As a young Black Bostonian, it was vital for me to participate in SPARK and amplify Black voices and stories in the city. I encourage others to join SPARK because it creates opportunities to grow personally and professionally while being part of a supportive community dedicated to positive change within the city of Boston.”

“The most meaningful community work goes beyond giving back. It’s about advocacy, finding your voice, and showing up for the spaces and people you care about,” said Bradley Xaltipa, East Boston resident, current SPARK Boston Council Member. “This work is bigger than a moment; it’s about leaving a legacy and showing the next generation that someone who came from their community showed up and made it count. If you’re a young Bostonian looking to make an impact while growing alongside others who care about the city, SPARK is the space for that.”

ABOUT SPARK BOSTON

SPARK Boston is housed in the Mayor’s Community Engagement Cabinet. This office is responsible for advising Mayor Wu on issues affecting millennial and gen-z populations and working with City departments and community stakeholders to create innovative solutions. The Council meets monthly with City Hall leaders and creates free programming for their peers and Boston residents including voter resources, events highlighting the City’s on-going initiatives, and professional and social networking opportunities across Boston’s many neighborhoods.

For more information on SPARK Boston programming and initiatives, please visit the SPARK Boston website, as well as the SPARK Boston Council page.