Council Adopts Resolution Supporting Full Funding for Veterans’ Services

During this week’s Council meeting, Councilors Murphy and Flynn offered a resolution urging support for a budget amendment to fully fund the Office of Veterans’ Services in the FY27 budget. The resolution was adopted.

The resolution states that the Office of Veterans’ Services provides outreach, assistance, programming, advocacy, and support to veterans, military families, and surviving spouses in Boston. It also notes that the proposed FY27 budget includes a reduction of approximately $724,000 to the department, representing a cut of more than 14%.

According to the resolution, the Office of Veterans’ Services is one of the smallest funded departments in the City and has limited ability to absorb a reduction of this size without affecting services and programming. The resolution further states that restoring the proposed reduction would represent a modest amount within the overall City budget, while the impact of the reduction on veterans, military families, and surviving spouses would be significant.

The resolution notes that this is the first budget cycle since the Council received budget amendment authority in which the Council is facing budget cuts rather than the ability to add funding from a surplus. It also states that Councilors Murphy and Flynn intend to file a budget amendment to restore the approximately $724,000 reduction and fully fund the Office of Veterans’ Services.