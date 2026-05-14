New Grants Bring Investments to Communities Across Boston

This week, the Council approved a series of grants that will bring significant investments into programs supporting arts and culture, seniors, youth services, public safety, workforce development, climate resilience, and economic opportunity across Boston.

Approved grants include:

• $305,600 — FY26 Local Cultural Council Program grant awarded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council to support innovative arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences programming through the Office of Arts & Culture.

• $250,000 — 35-75 Morrissey Boulevard Mitigation Funds awarded by the Boston Planning & Development Agency to support the Commercial Acquisition Assistance Program (CAAP) through the Office of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion.

• $194,388.28 — Federal FY26 Nutrition Services Incentive Program grant awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support nutritious meal delivery services for individuals aged 60 and older through the Age Strong Commission.

• $150,327.96 — FY25 Violence Against Women Act STOP Grant awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice to fund a Civilian Domestic Violence Advocate serving Jamaica Plain, East Boston, and Spanish-speaking victims citywide, as well as overtime support for advocates across the city.

• $150,000 — Boston Family Days 2026 Donor Support grant awarded by Pilot House Philanthropy to provide flexible programmatic support for Boston Family Days through the Office of Arts & Culture.

• $50,000 — Creative Aging Program grant awarded by Goddard House Assisted Living to support arts programming for older adults through the Age Strong Commission.

• $50,000 — Roche Youth & Senior Programs grant awarded by Donor Group to support programming through Boston Centers for Youth & Families.

• $44,300 — Drought Resiliency & Water Efficiency Grant Program awarded by the Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs to support outdoor water efficiency improvements, rain barrel distribution, and public engagement around drought management through the Office of Climate Resilience.

• $28,671.98 — ACLS Grant awarded by MassHire Department of Career Services to support partnerships with local adult education programs and career pathway development for adult learners through the Office of Workforce Development.

• $2,500 — Roche Kids 360 Grant awarded by Kids 360 Charity to support youth programs at the Roche Community Center through Boston Centers for Youth & Families.

These grants will help expand programming, strengthen community services, and support residents across Boston through targeted investments in critical local initiatives.