Council Recognizes African American Military Heritage Day

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Santana and Flynn recognizing the contributions of African American military veterans and honoring African American Military Heritage Day.

The resolution highlights the upcoming 21st Annual African American Heritage Day celebration on May 16, 2026, hosted by Veterans and Friends of the General Edward O. Gourdin Statue Project at the Edward O. Gourdin African American Veterans Memorial Park in Roxbury.

The park, which was newly renovated in 2023 and features artwork by the late Fern Cunningham, honors Massachusetts’ first African American Superior Court Judge and Brigadier General Edward O. Gourdin, along with African American veterans through commemorative statuary and bas reliefs.

The resolution recognizes the long and ongoing history of African American service in every major U.S. conflict, from the Revolutionary War through recent military engagements, as well as the sacrifices made by African American veterans who often faced discrimination upon returning home.

It also notes the historical significance of the 272nd Field Artillery Battalion, one of the last all-African American Army units, which was disbanded following the desegregation of the U.S. military under Executive Order 9981.

The adoption of this resolution acknowledges the importance of African American Military Heritage Day and the role of the memorial park in preserving and honoring this history for future generations.