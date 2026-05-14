Council Adopts Resolution Supporting Increased In-Person Work

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Flynn urging the City of Boston to resume in-person work for a minimum of four days per week.

The resolution notes that many workplaces shifted to remote operations during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to comply with public health guidelines and maintain operations through virtual communication platforms. It also references a 2023 Council hearing focused on restoring in-person public meetings with hybrid options, including meetings involving the Zoning Board of Appeals, Boston Licensing Board, and neighborhood abutters processes.

According to the resolution, concerns remain about accessibility for seniors and residents lacking reliable digital access as many meetings continue to operate virtually. The measure also cites a 2024 joint study by Tufts University and the Boston Policy Institute indicating that declining commercial property values tied to remote work could significantly impact Boston’s tax revenue.

The resolution further emphasizes the importance of supporting Downtown Boston, small businesses, and local restaurants through increased foot traffic and highlights the role of in-person public service in strengthening constituent relationships and responsiveness.