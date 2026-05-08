May 8, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

Girls on the Run Road Race – Saturday, May 30, 2026

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the Girls on the Run will be taking place. The race starts at 9:00 a.m. on Charles Street, heading southerly, taking a right onto Boylston Street, then a right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Center Gate.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Beacon Street - North side (opposite the Public Garden), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

LONGWOOD

Emmanuel College Graduation Exercises – Friday, May 8, 2026 and Saturday, May 9, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will post Avenue Louise Pasteur with a temporary parking restriction due to the graduation exercises at Emmanuel College taking place on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Avenue Louise Pasteur will be reserved for spill over parking related to the event. Additionally, there will be a baccalaureate mass by Archbishop of Boston Henning held on the Friday before, May 8, 2026 which will also require a parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following streets:

Avenue Louis Pasteur - Between Fenway and the circle at Longwood Avenue (both sides) The actual circle at Longwood Avenue should not be posted.

MATTAPAN

Haitian-American Unity Parade – Sunday, May 17, 2026

The annual Haitian American Unity Parade will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026 with formation occurring on Blue Hill Avenue between River Street and Babson Street and on Babson Street from Blue Hill Avenue to Fremont Street. The parade route is Blue Hill Avenue from Babson Street right onto Westview Street entering Harambee Park with floats continuing on Blue Hill Avenue taking a right onto Talbot Avenue. Step off time is at 1:00 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue - East side, from River Street (Mattapan Square) to Talbot Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue on Center Island - East side of island from Babson Street to Freemont Street

Babson Street - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue, heading northerly to Freemont Street

Talbot Avenue - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Wales Street

Westview Street - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Westview Way

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.