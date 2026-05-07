Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Cat in Southeastern Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2026

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in a domestic cat in southeastern Saskatchewan.

The cat was reportedly normal on the morning of April 20, 2026, but became suddenly, severely ill with sudden neurological and respiratory signs and later died the same day. Testing at Prairie Diagnostic Services and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the presence of HPAI (specifically the H5N1 strain).

The cat was known to spend time outdoors, which increases the chance of exposure to infected wild birds or contaminated environments.

HPAI is commonly associated with wild birds and domestic poultry, but infections can occur in mammals, including cats and dogs. The risk of exposure may be higher during spring migration, when wild waterfowl activity increases.

Pet owners can reduce the risk by keeping cats indoors, keeping dogs on leash, preventing pets from hunting or scavenging wild birds, avoiding contact with sick or dead birds, and not feeding pets raw poultry or raw meat from unknown or potentially contaminated sources.

Pet owners should contact their veterinarian if a cat or dog becomes suddenly or severely ill, especially after outdoor access or possible contact with wild birds. Signs may include difficulty breathing, coughing, weakness, extreme lethargy, loss of coordination, tremors, seizures, other neurological signs or sudden unexplained death. Owners should call the veterinary clinic before bringing in an animal that may have been exposed, so the clinic can take appropriate precautions.

The risk to the public remains low when people avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds. Members of the public should not touch, feed or handle sick or dead wild birds and exercise caution when dealing with sick animals.

If you find wild birds that are sick or dead in Saskatchewan, report it to the Ministry of Environment Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224.

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