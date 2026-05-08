Saskatchewan Mining Sector Delivering Strong Results and a Bright Future

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 7, 2026

Saskatchewan's world class mining sector continues to drive economic growth, generating over $12.8 billion in mineral sales in 2025, a 19 per cent increase compared to 2024.

This growth was primarily due to substantial gains in the value of potash and uranium sales. Potash sales rose by over 18 per cent to a total of $9.3 billion, while uranium sales increased by 24 per cent to $3.2 billion, setting a new industry record. Notably, 2025 marked the second consecutive year that uranium sales exceeded the Saskatchewan Growth Plan's 2030 target, surpassing it by more than 50 per cent.

"Potash continues to be a core pillar of our strong economy, while our world-class uranium industry continues to create opportunities for people in the north and all of Saskatchewan," Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said. "Along with the continued growth of potash and uranium, other Saskatchewan mineral projects are advancing including in helium, lithium, gold, copper and zinc. The diversity of our natural resources sector is our strength and one of the reasons Saskatchewan is a true critical minerals powerhouse."

"In a time of global uncertainty, mineral producers in Saskatchewan offer a secure and reliable source of critical minerals that provide food and clean energy security to our global trading partners, while creating economic and social benefits here at home," Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said.

In 2025, Saskatchewan once again led Canada in mineral resource development spending with annual investment totalling $6.7 billion, contributing 25 per cent of the national total. Saskatchewan also accounted for over 16 per cent of national spending on mineral exploration, surpassing the Critical Minerals Strategy goal of reaching 15 per cent of national exploration spending. In 2026, Saskatchewan exploration spending is expected to grow to $483 million, an increase of 23 per cent compared to 2025.

In the 2026-2027 provincial budget, the Government of Saskatchewan extended the Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI) to encourage more exploration and new mineral discoveries. Last year, this key program supported 34 exploration projects, with companies investing an estimated $70 million in those projects. Since the program was launched in 2018, the TMEI has supported 131 exploration projects, resulting in an estimated $245 million in project expenditures.

"The Government of Saskatchewan's Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive program has been instrumental in advancing Trident's exploration activities in the La Ronge Gold Belt, helping accelerate discovery and unlock the region's significant mineral potential," Trident Resources Corp. CEO Jon Weisblatt said. "With our 30,000 to 40,000 metre drill program now well underway, this support is contributing meaningfully to both our current progress and long-term growth strategy. Saskatchewan continues to build strong momentum as a destination of choice for resource development and investment, and we are encouraged by the growing excitement across the province around both critical and precious metals."

By the end of 2026, Saskatchewan is expected to see new commercial production of three critical minerals that have never been produced in the province before - copper, zinc and lithium. This would fulfill another goal in the province's Critical Minerals Strategy, to double the number of critical minerals produced in the province by 2030.

Eldorado Gold Corp.'s (formerly Foran Mining Corp.) new copper-zinc-gold-silver project at McIlvenna Bay is expected to launch commercial operations by the middle of this year, and Prairie Lithium Ltd. is on target to enter production before the end of 2026. Saskatchewan is currently the largest producer of helium in Canada, with helium operations in the southwest area of the province supplying roughly three per cent of the global market.

The province's competitive incentives and clear, predictable regulatory framework make it a top global destination for mining development. The Fraser Institute recently ranked Saskatchewan as one of the top three jurisdictions in the world for mining investment attractiveness.

The sector also ensures long-term economic stability for families in the province, employing over 20,000 people through direct jobs and contractors serving the sector, in addition to over $3 billion of annual procurement from Saskatchewan businesses.

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