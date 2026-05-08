Look, But Do Not Touch Young Wildlife

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2026

As temperatures warm up and more people head outdoors, it is common to come across young wildlife in natural areas. While these animals may appear to be alone or in distress, they are usually behaving exactly as nature intends.

Many wildlife species leave their young unattended for extended periods of time while they search for food or to avoid drawing attention from predators. In most cases, the parent is nearby and monitoring from a distance. Well-intentioned human interference can disrupt this natural behaviour, which may reduce the animal's chance of survival. Wildlife are not pets, and it is illegal to take them from the wild.

Handling or moving young animals can also pose health risks, including exposure to diseases such as rabies and West Nile virus. The best response is to observe from a distance and do not touch or relocate the animal. There are situations where concern may be warranted. If a young animal remains in the same location for several hours, is continuously vocalizing, appears wet or covered in insects, shows visible signs of injury or a deceased adult is found nearby, it may require assessment.

In these circumstances, contact your local conservation officer or the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 for advice. In most cases, no action is needed. The animal has not been abandoned, and the best thing you can do is to leave it undisturbed.

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Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediaCS@gov.sk.ca