The SILVERS Release 'Facing Forward And Looking Back' LP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SILVERS released their new LP, Facing Forward And Looking Back, on May 1, 2026. The album features 11 tracks, including five songs from the band’s most recent studio sessions completed in 2026.Ahead of the release, the track “Day By Day” has received an early review from Steven Azami at Radio Airplay. Azami, a multi-instrumentalist with more than 25 years of experience as a touring and session player, producer, and educator, has worked across genres including bluegrass, jazz, rock, and reggae.Additional exposure for the album has come through WOAFM99 Radio Show, hosted by Oliver Sean. The program has featured the track “I Don’t Believe You,” previously released as a single, along with other independent artists. “Day By Day” is also included in Season 30, Episode 19 of the show, with more tracks from the album scheduled to air in upcoming episodes.The LP includes new material such as “Without You,” co-written by band members Carl and Dain, reflecting the group’s continued songwriting collaboration and musical development. The album was mixed by Stuart Epps, whose work contributes to the final sound of the record.Artwork for Facing Forward And Looking Back was created by illustrator and designer Octavia Lonergan, with additional artwork contributions credited to Juan Carlos Quattordio.In the lead-up to release, The SILVERS have made tracks available across multiple music platforms, including Bandcamp and NumberOneMusic, allowing listeners early access to selected songs. Listener feedback on recent uploads has included positive responses to tracks such as “Feed My Soul,” “Day By Day,” and “You Know You Had It Coming.”The band reports continued growth in its global audience, with new listeners joining from locations including Los Angeles, Baltimore, San Diego, Newark, Gaborone, Toronto, and Cumbernauld.Following the completion of Facing Forward And Looking Back, The SILVERS have begun work on their next album, currently planned for 2027.The Silvers operate as a three-piece band consisting of Mick Orton (bass, keyboards, vocals), Dain Bedford-Pugh (guitar, vocals), and Carl Upthegrove (drums, percussion).Listen on Apple

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