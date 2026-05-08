Clinton County Tax Foreclosure Auction 6/3

31 Rushford Rd, Town of Altona 22 Brunell Rd, Town of Altona 110 Church St, Village of Champlain, Town of Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinton County’s 2026 Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh, NY, with simultaneous online bidding available through NYSAuctions.com . Live bidder registration opens at 8:00 AM.Online bidding will open Monday, June 1 at 10:00 AM. Online registration and required bidding paperwork must be completed by 4:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2026.The auction includes a variety of tax-foreclosed properties throughout Clinton County, including residential homes, vacant land, seasonal properties, and commercial real estate. Both online and in-person bidders will participate together in real time as the live auction is conducted.Property showings for select improved, unoccupied properties will be held June 1 and June 2. The showing schedule will be posted online on May 29.A free Bidder’s Seminar will be held Monday, June 1 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the West Side Ballroom. Prospective bidders may also watch the seminar online in advance.Property information, terms and conditions, inspection schedules, and online registration details are available at NYSAuctions.com.For additional information, contact Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. at (800) 243-0061.

Bidder's Seminar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.