Town of Greenburgh, Westchester County tax foreclosure auction

34 Windle Park Ave Unit 38G, Village of Tarrytown, Town of Greenburgh 25 Tomahawk Dr, Town of Greenburgh 33 Wayne Way, Town of Greenburgh

GREENBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Greenburgh will conduct its first-ever Online Only Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction, with bidding scheduled to conclude Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM through NYSAuctions.com Online bidding opens Monday, May 18 at 10:00 AM. Online bidder registration and required Internet Bidding Packet (IBP) paperwork must be completed by 4:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2026.The auction includes a selection of tax-foreclosed properties located throughout the Town of Greenburgh and its six incorporated villages: Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, and Tarrytown. Available properties include residential homes, condominium units, and vacant land parcels.Town officials noted that the online-only format is intended to provide broader public access and participation while offering bidders the convenience of participating remotely from anywhere with internet access.Property information, maps, photographs, auction terms, and bidder resources are available online at NYSAuctions.com. Property showings for this auction are online only.A Bidder’s Seminar is available to watch online now for prospective participants seeking additional information about the tax foreclosure auction process, registration requirements, and online bidding procedures.Online bidders should note that approval to bid may not appear on their account until the auction officially opens, even after registration documents have been submitted and received.Additional information, including the auction brochure , property updates, and bidder resources, is available at NYSAuctions.com or by contacting Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.

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