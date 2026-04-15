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Hamilton County Tax Foreclosure Auction

119 Vrooman Rd, Town of Hope

Vrooman Rd, Town of Hope

233 Big Brook Rd, Town of Indian Lake

Properties in the Adirondacks

LAKE PLEASANT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton County is pleased to announce its upcoming Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction, taking place online-only through NYSauctions.com. Online bidding will open on Monday, May 11th at 10:00 AM, and lots will begin closing on Wednesday, May 13th starting at 10:00 AM.

This auction presents a unique opportunity to own property in the heart of the Adirondack Park, where scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, and peaceful living define the lifestyle. Hamilton County is known for its vast forests, pristine lakes, hiking trails, and small-town charm—making it an attractive location for seasonal retreats, year-round escapes, or future investment.

Featured properties include parcels in the Town of Hope and Indian Lake, including:
• 119 Vrooman Rd, Town of Hope
• 233 Big Brook Rd, Town of Indian Lake

A digital Auction Brochure, complete terms and conditions, and detailed property information—such as photos, maps, and descriptions—are available at NYSauctions.com.

If you’re new to the process or want a refresher, a pre-recorded Bidder's Seminar is available now on YouTube, walking you through how to register, bid, and understand the auction process.

All bidding will be conducted online. Interested participants must create an account and register in advance. The Internet Bidding Packet will be sent via email approximately two weeks prior to the auction, and accounts will only be approved once all documentation is received and verified.

Prospective buyers are responsible for conducting their own due diligence. For full property listings and auction details, visit NYSauctions.com.

Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc./NYSauctions.com
+1 845-635-3169
email us here
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Hamilton County Tax Foreclosure Auction

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