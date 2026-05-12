THE STAR FUND® ADDS DIMENSION TO STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

Deceased Productivity Costs Employers $300 Billion Annually The Star Fund® ~ Disabled Veteran Owned

The Star Fund® believes the reservoir of cognitive, emotional, and social skills, known as brain capital, is the indispensable driver of today's economy

The future is led by change, and change is led by disruption.” — Former Acting VA Secretary Peter O’Rourke

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Star Fund® advances collaborations that combine vision, insight, knowledge, and the latest state-of-the-art technologies, bringing them to the forefront of cutting edge wellness and recovery.

With the financial burden of health issues like anxiety, depression, ADHD, TBI’s, absenteeism, turnover, decreased productivity and rising insurance costs, the cost to U.S. employers is approximately $300 billion dollars annually. The American Institute of Stress highlights the staggering toll these conditions take on individuals and businesses.

The Star Fund® is a catalyst that’s working to add dimension to strategic objectives along with initiatives that assist in reducing these costs driving tangible change in health care models. The reservoir of cognitive, emotional, and social skills of the population, known as brain capital, is the indispensable driver of today's economy and the future of work. In a world where the economy and wellbeing are under siege by mental health disorders, and threatened by AI - which offers potential benefits, but also threats of job disruption and dislocation, the Star Fund® supports brain capital projects that return crucial dividends for the economic flourishing of individuals, businesses, and society.

The mission of The Star Fund® is to deliver critical insight, knowledge, and the latest state-of-the-art wellness & recovery projects, products and solutions to the forefront of Integrative Medicine. By receiving contributions from high net worth corporations, family trusts, and individuals, The Star Fund® works to properly fund innovative solutions to market.

At its core, the vision of The Star Fund® is to deliver to market proven Wellness & Recovery solutions for Integrative Medicine, that heal, cure, and rejuvenate the mind, the body and the spirit.

Igniting innovative solutions deliver advanced products and services - ultimately reshaping the traditional healthcare landscape by merging conventional medical practices with complementary therapies. This will promote a more holistic view of the overall health and wellness landscape, in addition to, assisting Integrative Medicine.

Recently, The Star Fund® proudly announced its Love for Humanity Award. The Award celebrates the remarkable work and achievements of leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and artists, that pay tribute and honor our Military Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, and First Responder heroes.

The Love for Humanity Award recognizes, honors and pays tribute to both individuals and organizations who have made and are making a major mark in support of these efforts. Whether bringing about a discovery in neuroscience, exemplifying extraordinary bravery and or sacrifice, or a lifetime achievement in this field - the Love for Humanity Award recognizes those who have made an incredible and everlasting mark. The Award is also a dedication and celebration of the history of some of the best-known and most influential human beings, while also inspiring future generations.

Most importantly, nominations for the Love for Humanity Award - brought to you and presented by The Star® and The Star Fund® - are made by you, the public. To nominate a person or a business for the Award, simply go to The Star Fund Contact Page and complete the contact information form, with a detailed message of who you would like to nominate and why you feel they deserve The Love for Humanity Award. Ten Awardees, honoring the highest achievements in these pursuits, will be announced and receive their Awards this coming labor day, September 7, 2026.

About The Star® & The Star Fund®

The Star® and The Star Fund® is a disabled veteran professional organization dedicated to developing, nurturing and successfully advancing fundraising and collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, delivering proven holistic wellness and recovery support, to our military veterans and first responder heroes, while disrupting the inadequate national medical status quo and greatly assist in Making America Healthy Again. To learn more about the Star Fund® visit us at: https://www.thestar.fund/

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