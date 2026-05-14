24 Notes ~ An American Made Musical Anthem, Honors the Cost of Freedom this Memorial Day

The Boot Hill Bandits and their song 24 Notes, honor and reflect upon the Cost of Freedom paying tribute to all Military Veterans and First Responder Memorials

If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking” — George S. Patton

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This Memorial Day 2026, The Boot Hill Bandits and their song 24 Notes, honor and reflect upon the Cost of Freedom and pay tribute to all of the Military Veterans and First Responder Patriot Memorials. All across America and around the world, these memorials stand as a symbol in honor and recognition of the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice their lives.

24 Notes, an AMERICAN MADE MUSICAL ANTHEM, available on the Boot Hill Bandits website, written by Songwriter and Audio Engineer Ed Moore, known as “Big Ed” is a Producer, Mixing, Mastering, Keyboards, Guitar, Vocalist, and Song Writer. Big Ed started his first band in 9th grade and has been playing in bands and working in Music ever since. Right after high school, he worked for the legendary Concert Promoter Bill Graham.

Big Ed learned a lot about the live music and touring side of the business, which came in handy after he left Bill Graham Productions and started a long career doing Radio and Club promotion for several Major Record Labels, as well as a couple of Indie labels. Even though his specialty was promotion, he would be the "go to guy" to send out on the road with acts on the labels as Road Manager and Front of House Mixer, touring around the world. There wasn't much he didn't do for the labels he worked for. Big Ed has been privileged to work for, and learn from, several of the most famous Record Industry Executives the business has ever known. Having the opportunity to work with so many great artists and label people was a fantastic education that carried over into everything he has done and all he will do.

As a Producer, Mixer, Musician, and Song Writer, "Big Ed" has worked with multiple formats of music over the years, and has excelled at every one. With BOOT HILL BANDITS, "Big Ed" is acting Producer, Engineer, Musician and Song Writer. Big Ed has been writing songs with Robert Smith, as well as several of Nashville's finest Song Writers, who have many credits from multiple, well known Country Stars.

These collaborations have produced a great group of strong, well written songs with a variety of themes and stories. "Big Ed" is eager for the opportunity to share the music and the message of 24 Notes this Memorial Day with Legendary Country Music Artists who would be interested in paying tribute to and in honor of all of our Fallen Heroes, and their families.

An AMERICAN MADE MUSICAL ANTHEM “24 Notes” pays tribute to each and every Military Veteran who has passed on. Additionally, ”24 NOTES" honors and salutes all of our Military Veterans and First responder heroes who have served and whom proudly serve today, to protect life, liberty and freedom.

This year "24 NOTES" is dedicated, and shines a light on incredible organizations like The Star Fund® who deliver holistic healing to our Veterans and First Responders and Taps for Veterans who connect volunteer buglers with families and organizations across America, bringing the 24 notes of Taps to life – notes that speak of gratitude, service, and love of country. With the military unable to provide live buglers for every military funeral and ceremony, TAPS FOR VETERANS is honored to ensure this vital service is provided – with NO COST to those that request services. Taps for Veterans is located at: https://www.tapsforveterans.org/

Visit Boot Hill Bandits and have a listen to and proudly share with us #24Notes at https://www.boothillbandits.com/

Song Licensing of 24 Notes is now available. #24Notes #TributetoFallenHeroes #AnAmericanMusicAnthem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.