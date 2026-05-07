INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCES EVIDENCE-BASED COMPLEMENTARY THERAPIES

Holistic Healing & Integrative Medicine ~ The Star Fund® Disabled Veteran Owned ~ The Star Fund®

Health Care Professionals are shining the spotlight and focusing on wellness, as well as on treating disease

The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician. Therefore, the physician must start from nature, with an open mind.” — Paracelsus

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Once considered an alternative, doctors and their patients are turning to and incorporating holistic healing. This approach is known as integrative medicine. The intent is to treat the whole person - the mind, the body and the spirit.

As holistic health has become a major focus, trends and studies are showing that interest in health is going far beyond physical well being, with both the medical community and patients paying closer attention to their mental and spiritual health. This commonsense approach is not intended to replace conventional medicine, but to find results driven holistically proven ways, to complement existing treatments. This new and exciting intersection joins mental health, physical health, and spiritual health.

It’s been proven time and time again, that people who take a pro-active role in their health care experience overall better health and improved healing. It’s really quite a commonsense concept. Long awaited and even overdue, this evolution and transformation in the health care industry and institutions, is making substantial gains in the scientific community.

Offering a new opportunity for integrative therapies, this wonderful evolution and transformation that’s happening in the medical industry is occurring as health care professionals are now shining the spotlight and focusing on wellness as well as on treating disease.

As people continue to seek new solutions to feel better, improve their mental and brain health, healthy aging has become a major part of Holistic Health. Most people define holistically healthy aging as exercising regularly, having an active body, active mind, getting proper rest, sleep, fiber and protein and getting regular check-ups with doctors, maintaining weight, minimizing sugar and fat, good gut health, taking supplements, and achieving good mental stimulation.

All across America an evolutionary transformation is taking place in clinics and hospitals as the incorporation of integrative medicine alongside treatments is Making America Healthy Again. As more and more studies are revealed, the mind has once again become the frontrunner in fighting disease and healing the body. All toll, this wonderful evolution of integrative medicine and the advancement of evidence based, and results driven complimentary therapies, are precisely why the Star Fund® was founded.

Just recently, The Star Fund® proudly announced its Love for Humanity Award. The Award celebrates the remarkable work and achievements of leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and artists, who go against the grain, pave the way forward and believe in holistic integrative medicine and who also pay tribute and honor all of our Military Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, and First Responder heroes.

The Love for Humanity Award recognizes, honors and pays tribute to both individuals and organizations who have made and are making a major mark in support of these efforts. Whether bringing about a discovery in neuroscience, exemplifying extraordinary bravery and or sacrifice, or a lifetime achievement in this field - the Love for Humanity Award recognizes those who have made an incredible and everlasting mark.

The Award is also a dedication and celebration of the history of some of the best-known and most influential human beings, while also inspiring future generations.

Most importantly, nominations for the Love for Humanity Award - brought to you and presented by The Star® and The Star Fund® - are made by you, the public. To nominate a person or a business for the Award, simply go to The Star Fund Contact Page and complete the contact information form, with a detailed message of who you would like to nominate and why you feel they deserve The Love for Humanity Award. Ten Awardees, honoring the highest achievements in these pursuits, will be announced and receive their Awards this coming labor day, September 7, 2026.

About The Star® & The Star Fund®

The Star® and The Star Fund® is a disabled veteran professional organization dedicated to developing, nurturing and successfully advancing fundraising and collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, delivering proven holistic wellness and recovery support, to our military veterans and first responder heroes, while disrupting the inadequate national medical status quo and greatly assist in Making America Healthy Again. To learn more about the Star Fund® visit us at: https://www.thestar.fund/



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