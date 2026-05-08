Ukraine's Premier Crypto Event Returns to Kyiv this June

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyiv is set to host the fourth Incrypted Conference 2026 , the largest crypto event in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. It will also traditionally become the central event of Ukrainian Blockchain Week.The conference will take place on June 13 and will bring together over 3,000 participants, leading industry experts, and representatives of international companies to discuss the future of the Web3 industry. Additionally, this year, the event will actively discuss artificial intelligence and its synergy with decentralized technologies.This year, the event is significantly expanding its scale: the entire third floor of the "Parkovy" is being utilized, including a VIP zone with exclusive activities. The program will unfold on two parallel stages — the Main Stage for key discussions and the Workshop Stage for practical sessions.More than 50 speakers will perform at Incrypted Conference 2026. Featured experts include Yaroslav Zheleznyak (MP of Ukraine), Anton Dziuba (DOUBLETOP), Cryptomannn, Nik Smogorzhevskyi (Solus Group), Andriy Hnatyuk (Superteam Ukraine) and many other influential industry figures.Market leaders, including BingX, OKX, MEXC, TrustWallet, and Bitget, supported the event. In total, more than 50 world-class partners are participating in the conference."We are continuing the tradition of hosting large-scale crypto events in Ukraine, despite all challenges. This year, the Incrypted Conference will be even more impactful thanks to the practical Workshop Stage and a wider range of speakers and topics. Our goal is to create a platform where new ideas and strategic partnerships are born," Ivan Pavlovskyi, CEO of Incrypted.Last year, the conference gathered such iconic figures as Peter Todd, Danylo Hetmantsev, Ruslan Magomedov, and other speakers on one stage, confirming its status as the main platform for dialogue between the crypto community, business, and regulators.Date: June 13, 2026Location: "Parkovy", Kyiv, Parkova Road, 16aTickets & Information: https://incryptedconference.com/ Incrypted is the leading Ukrainian media specializing in crypto and blockchain, organizer of the largest industry conferences, and builder of the ecosystem for the development of the Web3 community in Ukraine and beyond.

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