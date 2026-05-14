ET Edge AI Summit 2026 to Drive India’s Transition from AI Vision to Global Impact

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly a decade, India has spoken ambitiously about artificial intelligence. Policy documents, national missions, and ministerial addresses have all pointed in the same direction: AI as the next frontier of India's economic transformation. What has been harder to pin down is ‘how’. How does a country of this scale, complexity, and diversity move from articulating an AI vision to executing one at the level that global competitiveness demands?That question sits at the centre of ET Edge AI Summit 2026 : Vision to Velocity, scheduled for June 2026 in New Delhi. Coming in the immediate aftermath of the Government of India's landmark AI convening, the summit is not arriving in a vacuum. It is arriving at a moment that India cannot afford to miss.Where Strategy Meets the Scale of ExecutionThis is a platform designed to move past strategy and into the mechanics of execution. The distinction matters more than it might sound. India has no shortage of AI gatherings. What it has lacked is an event of this scale, where enterprise leaders sit alongside policymakers, capital allocators, and technology implementers to work through the hard questions together.For enterprise leaders specifically, the summit offers something concrete: a chance to understand how leading organisations are scaling AI beyond experimentation, embedding AI into core workflows and decision systems, and evaluating real-world deployment models and ROI frameworks that hold up outside a pilot environment.Two Stages. One Mission.The summit is structured around two distinct stages, each serving a different but connected purpose.The Vision Stage will focus on India's broader AI ambitions, examining sovereign AI frameworks, global governance, and India’s positioning in an increasingly competitive international landscape. Expect a conversation that connects India AI Mission advancements to international collaborations and digital sovereignty.The Velocity Stage shifts the conversation toward the enterprise. This is where CEOs and business leaders will unpack what it takes to move AI from pilot projects into core business functions, from boardroom slides into bottom-line impact. For anyone who has watched how slowly enterprise AI adoption has moved in India relative to the scale of ambition being expressed at the top, the Velocity Stage may well be the more consequential of the two.Voices That Shape Decisions, Not Just ConversationsThe calibre of a platform is ultimately defined by the people in the room. At ET Edge AI Summit 2026, the advisory, jury, and speaker rosters represent the full spectrum of India's AI leadership, from the architects of national policy to the builders of enterprise technology and the investors backing the next wave of innovation. These are not observers of India's AI story. They are its authors.Executive AdvisoryShri C.V. Sridhar, Mission Director, Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission, Amaravati Quantum ValleyAmitabh Nag, CEO, BHASHINI and Director, IndiaAIMs Rama Devi Lanka, Senior Lead Architect, NITI AayogAnkit Bose, Head of AI and CEO, Centre of Excellence in Data Science and AI, NASSCOMVC AdvisoryAshwin Raguraman, Co-Founder and Partner, Bharat Innovation FundHarsha Mundhada, Partner, Inflexor VenturesAnup Jain, Founding Partner, BlueGreen VenturesAI Disruptors Awards JuryAjay Sawhney, Former Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of IndiaVirupaksh Angadi - Former Chief Digital Officer & Chief General Manager, Defence PSU - BEML LIMITED, Govt of IndiaShubhradeep Nandi, Chief Data Scientist, Government of Andhra PradeshDhananjay Tambe, Former Deputy Managing Director and CIO, State Bank of IndiaKersi Tavadia, Former CIO, Bombay Stock ExchangeVenkatramu J, Former MD and CEO, India Post Payments BankVijay Sethi, Former CIO, Hero MotoCorpAnup Purohit, Former CIO, WiproSpeakers• Jibu Elias, Co-Creator, India AI• Shruti Kharbanda, Robotics and AI Chairperson, Indian Chamber of CommerceParitosh Anand, Chief AI and Digital Officer, Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation• Sheetal Bahl, Chairman, Merak Ventures | growX ventures• Abhishek Bansal, CISO, Axis Max Life Insurance• Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & DPO, JK Lakshmi Cement• Jai Prakash Sharma, EVP Technology, InfoEdge• Shakti Goel, Chief Architect and Data Scientist, Yatra Jibu Elias, Co-Creator, India AIThe Start-Up Arena: Where India's Next AI Company Gets DiscoveredThe summit includes a dedicated Start-Up Arena designed to connect high-potential Indian AI companies with global capital. This is not a pitch competition in the traditional sense. The intent is to create substantive dialogue between founders building real solutions and the investors and enterprise leaders who can actually advance their trajectories.AI Disruptors Awards: Recognising the Work That Actually Moved the NeedleThe AI Disruptors Awards will recognise organisations and individuals who have moved beyond experimentation to deliver measurable AI outcomes. Categories span individual leadership honours, enterprise excellence, industry-specific recognition across sectors from BFSI to healthcare to manufacturing, and an innovation spotlight for startups and deep-tech breakthroughs. Nominations are evaluated on innovation, business impact, scalability, and responsible AI governance.India's Seat at the Global AI TableIndia has never been short of ambition when it comes to artificial intelligence. What this moment demands is translating that ambition into decisions, deployments, and outcomes that place India irreversibly on the global AI map. ET Edge AI Summit 2026 is built precisely for that translation. The policy frameworks, enterprise playbooks, capital connections, and technology breakthroughs that will define India's next decade of AI growth will not emerge from isolated conversations. They will emerge from a room where every stakeholder in that ecosystem is present, engaged, and ready to move.If you are a policymaker shaping India's digital governance, an enterprise leader scaling AI across your organisation, a founder building the next generation of intelligent solutions, or an investor backing the infrastructure of the intelligence economy, this is the platform that was built for you. Register now and be part of the summit that moves India from AI ambition to AI leadership.If you have any queries regarding nominations, reach out to us at +91 7021764708

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