European Blockchain Convention returns to Barcelona as institutional capital moves to centre of the digital asset market

EBC12 convenes on 16–17 September 2026, bringing together the decision-makers, allocators and infrastructure providers who are defining what comes next

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The question facing the digital asset industry is no longer one of legitimacy. After the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the rollout of MiCA across the European Union, and growing allocations from asset managers and pension funds, institutions are entering the market. The question now is one of execution, which platforms, counterparties and infrastructure will define the institutional layer of what comes next.It is in that context that the European Blockchain Convention (EBC) will return to Barcelona on 16–17 September 2026 for its 12th edition, bringing together over 6,000 attendees from 70+ countries across two days of market intelligence, meetings and commercial momentum. Join the 12th edition with institutions like BlackRock, Cardano, Bitwise, Baillie Gifford, WisdomTree, Hilbert Capital, Zodia Custody, Midchains, and Caisse des Depots, among others."EBC is built around a simple idea: when the right people are in the room, progress happens faster. In a market as fragmented as Europe's digital asset landscape, that matters." Victoria Gago, Co-CEO, European Blockchain ConventionINSTITUTIONS AT THE CENTRE - SINCE THE BEGINNINGWhile the industry's narrative around institutional adoption has accelerated sharply over the past 18 months, EBC's focus on that audience predates the trend. From its first edition, EBC was designed not around retail participation or token launches, but around the decision-makers who control capital at scale: asset managers, banks, infrastructure providers, exchanges and the policymakers shaping the rules they operate under.Europe compounds the challenge. It is not one market — it is a region of parallel conversations, different regulatory timelines and different capital pools across London, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich and Barcelona. EBC's positioning as Europe's Digital Asset Marketplace reflects a structural reality: the market needs a place where those conversations converge. Over 12 editions, it has become that place.EBC12: THE AGENDAThe programme spans the issues that define institutional participation in digital assets today: regulatory convergence and market structure across major jurisdictions; capital allocation strategy from sovereign funds to private banks; the infrastructure required for institutional-grade operations; the rise of real-world asset tokenisation; stablecoin and CBDC dynamics as settlement infrastructure; and the role of AI in reshaping market intelligence and execution."What makes EBC valuable is not scale for the sake of scale. It is the concentration of the right market participants in one place — decision-makers, operators, investors and infrastructure leaders — with enough relevance and intent to make the time count."— Victoria Gago, Co-CEO, European BlockchainConventionABOUT EBCThe European Blockchain Convention (EBC) is Europe's Digital Asset Marketplace — the pan-European event where institutions, capital allocators, infrastructure providers and policymakers converge. Now in its 12th edition, EBC has established itself as the commercial centre of the European digitalasset market.Registration is open atPress contact: media@eblockchainconvention.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.