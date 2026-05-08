Surety One, Inc. Launches New Interactive ERISA-Bonds.com Platform

ERISA-Bonds.com, a Surety One, Inc. ERISA Fidelity Bond Platform

Surety One, Inc. Launches ERISA-Bonds.com Interactive Platform for Direct-to-Trustee Federal ERISA Fidelity Bond Compliance

ERISA-Bonds.com is a one-stop-shop for TPAs, plan sponsors and plan managers. We offer terms to every person who requests them. This portal is a gateway to support of even the most challenging needs.” — Sharon M. Poindexter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety One, Inc. , a surety underwriter and member of the Poindexter Surety group of companies, today relaunched ERISA-Bonds.com , a direct-to-trustee portal for ERISA Section 412 fidelity bond placement. The platform consolidates twenty-five years of ERISA underwriting expertise into a single experience: instant online quoting, same-business-day issuance for compliant standard plans, and a robust plain-English reference library on ERISA fidelity bonding.The launch reinforces Surety One's position as the market leader in ERISA fidelity bonds — a position the firm has built over more than two decades by concentrating exclusively on surety and fidelity products rather than treating them as a sideline within broader commercial insurance lines."The ERISA bonding market has been underserved for years," said C. Constantin Poindexter, CEO of Janus Assurance Re and architect of Surety One's ERISA bond practice. "Plan sponsors who need only a federally-compliant bond have been routed through brokers with no meaningful knowledge about the federal code nor ERISA case law, processed through generalist carriers, and if the sponsor's plan is even slightly outside of the box, they are treated like a nuisance. ERISA-Bonds.com strips out every layer that doesn't add value. The trustee deals directly with the underwriter who signs the bond, and the underwriter that signs the bond knows what he or she is talking about. "ERISA-Bonds.com differs from comparable offerings in three structural respects. The platform is operated by people and underwriting is overseen by people, not a chatbot and not agentic AI. Every bond is written on a U.S. Treasury T-Listed surety carrying an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) or better, with carrier credentials independently verifiable through links to the Treasury and A.M. Best public registries provided on-site. Standard ERISA bond placements that meet published eligibility criteria are issued the same business day, with most resolving within minutes.Beyond the application platform, the site publishes a substantive thought-leadership library: a 2,000-word pillar guide bylined by Mr. Poindexter, dedicated reference pages for each bond product, an interactive bond-amount calculator, and a curated case law library covering recurring federal-court question patterns in ERISA bond litigation. Mr. Poindexter is the founding law partner of VSP Law, PLLC, author of The Contractor's Guide to Surety Bonds, a landmark text in contract surety education, and a thirty-year veteran of the surety industry. Day-to-day operations of Surety One, Inc. are led by its President, Sharon M. Poindexter, AINS, AIS.About Surety One, Inc.Surety One, Inc. is a surety underwriter established in 1999, a member of the Poindexter Surety Group, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Janus Assurance Re. The firm is licensed in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with offices in Raleigh and San Juan.

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