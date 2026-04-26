Janus Assurance Re Launches ShariaSurety, Offering Shariah-Conscious Surety Bonds for Muslim Clients

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Janus Assurance Re Launches ShariaSurety™ Platform, Bringing Shariah-Conscious Surety Bonds to Muslim Clients

No modern insurance instrument is perfectly aligned with Islamic principles. What we owe our clients is the honest, ongoing effort to move closer to that, and that is the spirit of ShariaSurety.” — C. Constantin Poindexter

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janus Assurance Re today announced the formal rollout of ShariaSurety™, a dedicated platform designed to serve Muslim clients who require surety bonds while remaining faithful to the principles of Islamic finance. The platform is now live at HalalSurety.com , offering a streamlined point of entry for individuals, contractors, and business owners who have long struggled to find surety solutions sensitive to their religious convictions.Observant Muslims operating in regulated industries and miscellaneous commercial enterprises that require financial assurance instruments have faced a quiet but persistent dilemma. The surety bonds required to do business are typically structured around conventional interest-bearing instruments and risk-transfer mechanisms that sit uneasily, and at times in direct conflict, with the prohibitions on riba (interest), gharar (excessive uncertainty), and maysir (speculation). ShariaSurety™ was conceived to close that gap thoughtfully, drawing on classical jurisprudence, contemporary scholarship in Islamic finance, and the practical realities of the modern surety marketplace.The platform organizes its underwriting, indemnification, and fee structures around concepts familiar to scholars and practitioners of Islamic finance, including kafalah (guaranty), wakalah (agency), and the cooperative spirit of ta'awun. Clients can request quotes, submit documentation, and receive bond instruments through a clean, mobile-friendly interface designed to make the process accessible to small business owners as well as larger enterprises.C. Constantin Poindexter, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Assurance Re, framed the launch as both a professional milestone and a personal one for the team that built it.“We have expended a great deal of effort, study, and sincere thought into this platform,” Poindexter said. “Our intention from the beginning was to provide a source of surety support that does not violate the principles of Islam as given by the Prophet, peace be upon him. Members of our team have completed Imam-authored coursework on Shariah compliance in insurance, and we have consulted, read, listened, and revised at every turn. Like our other constituencies, the people we are building this for deserve nothing less than our best effort. We also recognize, with humility, that there is no truly ‘perfect’ way to do this in the modern world,” he continued. “The global financial system in which surety operates is not designed with Islamic principles in mind, and any honest practitioner has to acknowledge the friction that creates. What we can do, what we are committed to doing, is to learn, grow, and strive to move ever closer to that ideal. ShariaSurety™ is not the end of that journey. It is, we hope, a faithful and useful step along it.”Janus Assurance Re intends to continue refining the platform in dialogue with scholars, clients, and industry partners. Feedback channels are built directly into HalalSurety.com, and the company has committed to publishing periodic updates on the structural and contractual evolution of its offerings as the underlying scholarship and market practice mature.

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