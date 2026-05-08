CO 82 Red Hill Rockfall Mitigation project complete

Garfield County — The Colorado Department of Transportation completed rockfall mitigation along CO Highway 82 at Red Hill just north of Carbondale from Mile Point 11.7 to MP 12.2, east of the CO 82/CO 133 intersection. The multi-year project began May 5, 2025, and was completed May 7, 2026.

Work included removing loose rocks, installing pillars to hang 117,000 square feet of metal mesh netting and cleaning culverts for drainage.

“The completion of the Red Hill rockfall mitigation project, in this area with a history of rockslides and traffic impacts caused by falling rocks and debris, represents CDOT’s continued commitment to keeping our communities safe on our mountain highways,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “This highway is a vital connection for locals, businesses, and travelers, and this work ensures a safer, more reliable route for everyone who depends on it.”

Loose surface material on cliffs or slopes releasing and falling or bouncing onto the highway has presented a rockfall hazard for motorists. The elimination of tons of loose material decreases the potential of rockfall hazard while the new post-mounted mesh system will help reroute any future falling rocks and debris and deposit them into the catchment ditch.

CO 82 rockfall mitigation includes post-mounted mesh netting to capture and direct falling rocks and debris safely and away from traffic.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!