Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period begins in early June

Statewide — The Colorado Department of Transportation is supporting Colorado State Patrol and 67 local law enforcement agencies from June 4 to 17 for The Heat Is On Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe. Last year, 317 people were arrested during the same DUI enforcement period.

This high-visibility DUI enforcement period lands in the middle of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, also known as the time period from Memorial Day to Labor Day when the majority of Colorado’s traffic fatalities and crashes occur.

“Summer can be an amazing time in Colorado, but it can also be an especially deadly period on our roads. Across the state, every Coloradan owes it to themselves, their family and their neighbors to drive sober,” said Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard. “Before drinking, make a plan for a sober ride home.”

Impaired driving has already taken a toll on Colorado in 2026. From January through April, 43 lives were lost in traffic crashes involving a suspected impaired driver. While this marks a near 30% decrease from the same time period in 2025, even one life lost due to impaired driving is one too many, CDOT says.

“Any death that occurs due to impaired driving is a death that could have been prevented. Make a sober ride home a part of your summer plans to help keep everyone safe on our roadways,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Instead of getting behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol, remember these options for a sober ride home:

Call a sober friend, family member, coworker or neighbor.

Arrange a designated sober driver before heading out for a drink.

Take a rideshare, such as Uber or Lyft.

Call a cab.

Use public transportation.

Preliminary data shows that during the Memorial Day DUI enforcement period last month, there were 116 arrests made. Following the Summer Blitz enforcement period, the next DUI enforcement period will be Fourth of July weekend from July 1 to 7.

A group of people rafting in a river. The copy reads, “Drink responsibly this summer."

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 15 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com. Information about Colorado’s DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe at codot.gov/safety. Additional materials for the media are available by emailing [email protected].

CDOT launched a video series featuring interviews with Colorado law enforcement, local officials, victims of impaired driving, road safety advocates and more. “The Long Road: Navigating a DUI Arrest” can be viewed on YouTube and individual videos are available for download by emailing [email protected]. CDOT also has DUI checkpoint footage* available free for media use, offering a compelling glimpse of what happens during a checkpoint. Access the footage by emailing [email protected].

*The people portrayed in the videos signed participation waivers to be included in filming.

Colorado's Expressed Consent Law

Expressed Consent is one of the most misunderstood laws in the state. Drivers should know that refusal to provide a breath or blood test once arrested for a DUI may come with increased consequences. Learn more at codot.gov/choosetotest.

Colorado Fatal Crash Data Dashboard

Colorado’s Fatal Crash Data dashboard represents the official and most current number of vehicle occupants or non-motorists killed in crashes involving a motor vehicle along Colorado public roadways. The graph shows Colorado traffic fatalities year over year and can be filtered by categories such as month, county, age and traffic unit type. Access the Fatal Crash Data dashboard here.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting.