The Colorado Department of Transportation launches Drive Safe Colorado Summer campaign alongside agency partners as summer travel season begins

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Statewide – Today, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Motor Carriers Association and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control gathered at the Wooly Mammoth Park-and-Ride in Morrison to officially launch the Drive Safe Colorado Summer initiative. This statewide effort aims to educate motorists on all things summer driving, from reducing wildfire risk, to planning for construction impacts and even how to ensure campers and boats are properly secured.

Following a statewide winter of record-low snowfall and ongoing drought conditions mirroring some of the state's most destructive wildfire seasons, officials are warning motorists that highway corridors run through some of the most fire-prone landscapes in the country. Because the vast majority of human-caused ignitions occur within a few hundred feet of the roadway, CDOT and local fire departments during the summer respond to vehicle-related fires multiple times per day.

"Summer in Colorado means road trips, camping, and exploring, which brings heavy traffic and drivers unfamiliar with our terrain," said Shoshana Lew, CDOT’s executive director. "But under dry conditions, something as seemingly small as dragging trailer chains, overheated brakes, or a tossed cigarette can cause catastrophic impacts."

Drive Safe Colorado Summer branding that motorists will see throughout the peak travel season from CDOT and partners.

Modeled after the successful Winter Wise campaign, CDOT has officially launched a dedicated Summer Driving in Colorado webpage which is home to key Drive Safe Colorado Summer messages. Serving as a one-stop safety hub, the site features downloadable checklists with specialized preparation steps for general vehicles, racks and trailers and commercial motor vehicles. The campaign will continue its grassroots rollout and targeted safety messaging throughout the peak summer travel season.

Enforcement, mitigation, and fire prevention

State law enforcement and fire officials emphasized that keeping the state safe requires proactive driver accountability, especially as road conditions dry out.

“We are proud that Colorado is a top destination point for outdoor enthusiasts,” stated Col. Mathew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Whether you are traveling by motorcycle, car, motorhome or CMV, we want you to drive the posted limit and consistently scan the road for wildlife.”

In addition, CDOT and the CSP are reminding commercial truck drivers that when they use their brakes too much or too aggressively, they are prone to overheating and can no longer stop the vehicle. One of the quickest ways brakes fail in Colorado is if you are not driving in a lower gear while on steep mountain roads. The best way to avoid this from occurring is to travel down steep grades in the same gear that was used to climb up.

“A dry winter with below-average snowpack and persistent warm temperatures has left a significant portion of the state vulnerable to rapid fire spread,” explained DFPC Director Mike Morgan. “With increased summer tourism and heavy congestion on corridors like I-70 and highway mountain passes, the risk of vehicle-caused fires escalates dramatically.”

Active mountain construction & critical reminders

Travelers will also encounter statewide construction as crews maximize the short summer window throughout Colorado. Travelers on the I-70 Mountain Corridor should expect routine daytime and nighttime lane closures, reduced speed limits, and narrowed lanes stretching from Golden to Glenwood Springs. A full list of active projects is available at codot.gov/projects/i70mountaincorridor. CDOT advises drivers to plan ahead by downloading the COtrip Planner App or visiting COtrip.org and signing up for real-time text alerts for the I-70 Floyd Hill and I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes projects (text "floydhill" or "vailpass" to 21000).

To safely navigate these zones and prevent mechanical hazards from turning into ignition sources, officials shared vital guidelines for passenger and commercial vehicles:

Check Your Vehicle: Hot brakes are a wildfire ignition source. On steep mountain grades, commercial and towing vehicles must use low gears to prevent brake failure.

Hot brakes are a wildfire ignition source. On steep mountain grades, commercial and towing vehicles must use low gears to prevent brake failure. Secure Your Load: Ensure no metal chains are dragging from trailers or trucks. As the campaign slogan warns: "One spark is all it takes: cross your chains, not your fingers."

Ensure no metal chains are dragging from trailers or trucks. As the campaign slogan warns: "One spark is all it takes: cross your chains, not your fingers." Know the Rules: Mountain hills with steep grades feature double-speed zones—speeding in these areas results in twice the ticket cost.

"Crashes and fires don’t happen when everyone is working together as a team," said James Lee, Chairman of the CMCA Board of Directors. "We cannot overstate the value of pre-trip and mid-trip inspections. Motorists should use Colorado's paved pullouts to let their brakes cool, check tire pressures, and inspect their vehicles. Taking a little extra time to pull over is always better than waiting hours for a tow truck—or causing a roadside fire."

About CDOT’s Division of Maintenance and Operations

The vision of the Division of Maintenance & Operations (DMO) is to create one integrated division. The division focus is on real-time maintenance and operations services, as well as near-term improvement projects. We can best support the crucial work of our five CDOT regions. Our support helps to provide the optimal service and safety for the traveling public in Colorado. CDOT’s DMO - we do more than you think.