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St Johnsbury/ request for information

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4004857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 05/07/26 sometime during the early morning

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Valley Grill, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism


ACCUSED: Unknown                                            



VICTIM: Christopher Kane

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoak, MA


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date at approximately 0730 hours, Vermont State Police were notified that a catalytic converter had been cut off a vehicle that was parked for sale at Upper Valley Grill. Investigation determined the theft occurred sometime during the night and a sawzall cutting tool was used to remove the catalytic converter.


Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802 748-3111. 


Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

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