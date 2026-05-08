St Johnsbury/ request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4004857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/07/26 sometime during the early morning
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Valley Grill, Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Christopher Kane
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoak, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date at approximately 0730 hours, Vermont State Police were notified that a catalytic converter had been cut off a vehicle that was parked for sale at Upper Valley Grill. Investigation determined the theft occurred sometime during the night and a sawzall cutting tool was used to remove the catalytic converter.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802 748-3111.
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
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