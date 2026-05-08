St Johnsbury/ request for information

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4004857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 05/07/26 sometime during the early morning

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Valley Grill, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism





ACCUSED: Unknown









VICTIM: Christopher Kane

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoak, MA





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date at approximately 0730 hours, Vermont State Police were notified that a catalytic converter had been cut off a vehicle that was parked for sale at Upper Valley Grill. Investigation determined the theft occurred sometime during the night and a sawzall cutting tool was used to remove the catalytic converter.





Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802 748-3111.