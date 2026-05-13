Quasi Robotics Announces Software Version 3.2 for Model C2 Autonomous Mobile Robots

Model C2 - AMR Lineup, version 3 Quasi Robotics Logo Quasi AI

Release expands floor plan capacity, improves route planning, increases waypoint precision, adds support for automatic door integration and usage-based billing.

Version 3.2 is an important step forward for the Model C2 platform. Our goal is to make autonomous mobile robots more reliable, more scalable, and easier to deploy in real-world environments.” — Max Didenko, COO

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics today announced the release of Software Version 3.2 for its Model C2 Autonomous Mobile Robots, delivering major navigation, mapping, integration, and usability improvements for customers deploying AMRs in larger and more complex environments.The new software update significantly expands supported floor plan size from 250,000 square feet to up to 500,000 square feet, enabling Model C2 robots to operate more effectively in large facilities such as warehouses, retail locations, distribution centers, and industrial environments.Version 3.2 also introduces improved route planning algorithms designed to deliver faster planning and more accurate navigation. In addition, waypoint positioning precision has been increased along the approach axis from 0.4 meters to 0.1 meters, while maintaining 0.4-meter precision perpendicular to the approach axis. This enhancement allows Model C2 AMRs to approach destinations with greater accuracy, improving performance in docking, pickup, drop-off, and other precision-critical workflows.“Version 3.2 is an important step forward for the Model C2 platform,” said Max Didenko, COO of Quasi Robotics. “Our goal is to make autonomous mobile robots more reliable, more scalable, and easier to deploy in real-world environments. With support for larger maps, better route planning, improved waypoint accuracy, and stronger integration capabilities, this release helps our customers run more efficient robotic operations with less complexity.”The update also includes several new features that improve deployment flexibility and fleet management. Customers can now configure various localization marker setups when creating new area maps, making it easier to adapt Model C2 deployments to different facility layouts and operational needs.Version 3.2 adds support for the Twain Robotics Billing API, providing a simple way to access usage metrics for streamlined billing and operational reporting. The user interface now also provides automatic notifications when a new software version is available, helping customers stay informed and keep their fleets up to date.For facilities using automatic doors, the release adds full support for automatic door zones, allowing robots to trigger door opening through Shelly relays connected over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Low Energy. The software now includes the ability to pair with Bluetooth LE devices, including various smart relays, to support reliable automatic door operation in environments where robotic access through controlled doorways is required.Additional improvements include a reduced battery charge requirement for installing software updates. For carts equipped with a new battery and connected to a charger, updates can now be installed with battery charge as low as 20%. The release also fixes a PIN unlock issue that could occur when Wi-Fi was unavailable.Software Version 3.2 will be available beginning May 13, 2026 via Over The Air update..For more information about Quasi Robotics and the Model C2 AMR platform, visit https://www.quasi.ai About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics develops autonomous mobile robotic solutions designed to help businesses improve efficiency, automate material movement, and support scalable robotic operations in real-world commercial and industrial environments.###

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