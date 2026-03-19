Quasi Robotics Launches New Model C2 Deployment & Integration Services

Model C2 - AMR Lineup, version 3 Quasi Robotics Logo

Expert support to accelerate autonomous robot rollouts, maximize safety, and scale intelligent automation across facilities

Our goal with the Model C2 Deployment & Integration Services is simple: remove the obstacles that slow down or complicate AMR adoption” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and artificial intelligence-driven automation, today announces the launch of comprehensive Model C2 Deployment & Integration Services - a full-service offering designed to help companies deploy and integrate Model C2 AMRs quickly, safely, and at scale.As businesses increasingly adopt robotics to enhance operational efficiency, Quasi Robotics is now delivering end-to-end support that covers every phase of deployment - from initial setup to enterprise-level system integration and operational readiness.Deployment & Integration Tailored to Real-World EnvironmentsThe new service suite assists organizations with hands-on deployment across a wide range of environments, helping ensure Model C2 robots operate reliably from day one. Key offerings include:• On-Site Deployment Assistance: Facility mapping and environment calibration, waypoint and route creation, safety behavior validation, and zoning setup optimized to facility layout and workflow.• Advanced Integration Support: Hardware and system integration for complex facilities, including automatic door and multi-floor elevator integration, cross-department routing strategies, and unattended operation validation.• Traffic, Safety, & Environment Configuration: Establish traffic lanes, safety speed areas, performance audits, emergency evacuation procedures, sound and light awareness zones, and custom behavior alignment to operational policies.• Enterprise System Connectivity: API and digital ecosystem integration with existing enterprise platforms like ERP, WMS, MES, inventory systems, and custom applications.• User Training & Operational Readiness: Comprehensive hands-on training for operators and system administrators, delivered on-site or remotely, to ensure teams are confident managing and scaling their AMR fleet.“Our goal with the Model C2 Deployment & Integration Services is simple: remove the obstacles that slow down or complicate AMR adoption,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “By combining deep deployment expertise with advanced integration capabilities, we help our customers accelerate time-to-value and realize intelligent automation performance on their terms.”Built for Scale, Designed for RealityWhether deploying a single Model C2 or scaling autonomous operations across multiple facilities, Quasi Robotics’ professional services provide the structure and support organizations need to launch, expand, and optimize their AMR initiatives. The deployment services are backed by Quasi’s robust Cloud Connectplatform, open APIs, and expert engineering team - ensuring that AMRs work in harmony with existing operations and digital ecosystems.To learn more about Model C2 Deployment & Integration Services or to speak with an integration engineer, visit quasi.ai/integration-deployment-services About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics envisions a world where robots take on the dull, repetitive, and dangerous tasks - working alongside people as trusted partners. Powered by Quasi AI , the flagship Model C2 AMR lineup delivers reliable, safe, and scalable automation to businesses across industries, freeing teams to focus on higher-value work.###

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