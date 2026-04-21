Quasi Robotics Releases Version 1.1 of Model C2 Remote Mobile App, Enhancing Visibility, Safety, and Control

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Quasi Robotics announce new version of its C2 Remote App, delivering significant enhancements in navigation transparency, operational safety and user experience

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics today announced the release of Version 1.1 of its Model C2 Remote Mobile App, delivering significant enhancements in navigation transparency, operational safety, and user experience. The updated app is available for download at: https://www.quasi.ai/c2-app-download/ This latest release reinforces Quasi Robotics’ commitment to building intuitive, powerful tools that give operators deeper insight and control over their autonomous mobile robotic (AMR) systems.Key Features and Improvements in Version 1.1:• Navigation Path Visualization (New & Critical Feature)Users can now see the exact path the Model C2 will take to reach its destination. This real-time visualization enhances predictability, planning, and trust in autonomous operations.• New ToF Sensor Diagnostics ScreenA dedicated diagnostics interface for Time-of-Flight sensors enables deeper system insight and faster troubleshooting.• Advanced Map Zone OverlaysOperators can now visualize multiple operational zones directly on the map, including:o Keep-out zoneso Speed zoneso Sound zoneso Door zoneso Slope zones• Enhanced Safety with Persistent Stop ButtonThe Stop button has been relocated to the bottom navigation bar and remains visible at all times, ensuring immediate access in critical situations.• Metric and Imperial Unit SupportApp settings now allow users to switch between metric and imperial measurement systems, supporting global deployment and operator preference.• Dynamic Cart Model DetectionThe app now automatically detects the connected robot model and updates the interface icon accordingly, supporting Mini, Standard, Large, and PartPorter configurations.Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements:• Improved performance and usability of the interactive map viewer• Corrected stop confirmation dialog text for clarity and consistencyDriving the Future of Autonomous OperationsVersion 1.1 represents another step forward in Quasi Robotics’ mission to deliver intelligent, user-friendly automation solutions. By increasing operational transparency and safety while refining the user interface, this update empowers customers to deploy and manage robotic systems with greater confidence and efficiency.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics is a leader in autonomous mobile robotics, specializing in advanced solutions for material handling, logistics, and smart environments. The company’s Model C2 platform integrates mobility, manipulation, and intelligent navigation to streamline operations across industries.###

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