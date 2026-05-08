State Bar of California proposes first AI-specific changes to ethics rules

The six proposed amendments concern the rules on competence, communication with clients, confidentiality, candor toward tribunals, and supervision of lawyers and staff, according to coverage from LawSites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.